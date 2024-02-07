Jake Fraser-McGurk stuns cricket world amid 'pathetic' scenes in West Indies match

Jake Fraser-McGurk impressed with the bat Australia against a West Indies side described by many as 'embarrassing'. Photo: Getty/Fox Cricket

Jake Fraser-McGurk has the cricket world a tantalizing taste of what promises to be an exciting career after helping Australia hand over the West Indies to an unwanted piece of history. With the Aussies chasing just 87 for victory after breaking through the Windies batters in less than 25 overs, Fraser-McGurk smashed 41 runs off just 18 balls as the home side recorded a crushing victory of eight wickets and a 3 -0 series 'clean sweep' sealed.

The Aussies still had 43.1 overs (or 259 balls) remaining, making the extended drubbing of the West Indies the shortest men's ODI ever played in Australia. The match lasted just three hours – including the innings break – with the West Indies performance described as “embarrassing” and “pathetic” across the cricketing world.

It marked the start of something special for youngster Fraser-McGurk, whose swashbuckling innings took the fans by storm and earned comparisons to the great Australian excitement machine, Glenn Maxwell. Fraser-McGurk's clean strokes, aggression and sometimes unorthodox shots were very reminiscent of Maxwell's and left viewers in awe on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old's rapid-fire 41 included five boundaries and three huge sixes in one over, before he was eventually caught after attempting another big shot on the ground. The display of big-hitting saw Australian skipper Steve Smith sing the batsman's praises after the match, while fans also took to social media to salute Australian cricket's newest star.

Cricket world impressed by Jake Fraser-McGurk

He certainly doesn't lack confidence. Cool to see someone come in at 21 and play with so much freedom and no fear at all, Smith said. I'm sure he'll learn something along the way. But the way he is playing now is exciting for everyone to watch.

He certainly has all the shots on the ground. I haven't seen much of him playing against spin, but from what I have seen he is powerful. A couple of shots he played tonight reminded me a lot of (Glenn Maxwell), the way the ball came off the bat and the swing he has.

Regardless of the opposition or the relevance of the match, this blitzkrieg from Jake Fraser-McGurk was almost on the same level as that era-defining T20I debut from David Warner in 2009. Keep him in your sights. Definitely an all-format star in the making #AusvWI Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) February 6, 2024

Fraser-McGurk bats like he has to win his game on the PlayStation because dinner is ready Oliver Caffrey (@ollycaffrey) February 6, 2024

Fraser-McGurk faces a tough task in forcing his way to the top of the Australian order when everyone is fit and available, with the likes of David Warner, Travis, Head, Josh Inglis and Smith among those likely to be ahead of him in the pecking order. The 21-year-old admitted as much after the match but was just happy to get a taste of international cricket for Australia.

“It's good to have some confidence if I ever get picked again,” he said after the match. “To know that I can perform at the highest level is personally great, and to come away with a 3-0 win in the series is even better.

“I think that's the way I've approached it this year and that's the change in mentality. It really helped me to go out there and play with freedom. You need the coach's support, and especially the support from your teammates.” If they are happy with it, then go outside and play with freedom.'

West Indies condemned for 'embarrassing' display

The West Indies' innings got off to the worst possible start, with opener Kjorn Ottley branded “idiot” by Australian grandmaster and commentator Mark Waugh for failing to review an LBW dismissal that had actually given him a big lead. He destroyed it, what an idiot, Waugh commented. He destroyed it. It sounded like there were two sounds. My goodness, what are they doing? That's just unforgivable.

The wicket was the first of four for Australian quick and man-of-the-series Xavier Bartlett (4-21 off 7.1), who continued his impressive form from game one with another bowling masterclass. Fellow paceman Lance Morris (2-13 from 4.3) also impressed with the ball before having to leave the field with a sideways strain, in worrying signs ahead of Australia's Test tour New Zealand.

Xavier Bartlett and Lance Morris both bowled well for Australia against the West Indies before the latter had to leave injured. Photo: Getty

While the Aussie bowlers thrived, the Windies batters toiled, going from 1-38 after the first ten overs, before eventually being all out for 86 in the next 14 overs. The visitors lost their last six wickets for just 15 runs, including Matthew Forde's shocking run-out for a second-ball duck after a terrible mix-up with teammate Roston Chase.

Waugh was among those who described it as an “embarrassing” batting display from the former cricket powerhouse. “That's not even close to international standard batting,” Waugh said. “[It was] embarrassing to be honest. It was a good hitting track – there was some movement early – but that's not good enough. Individually, those batsmen need to take a look at themselves. Athanaze got 32 and he hit pretty well… the rest isn't even worth talking about.'

This is an embarrassing batting performance from the West Indies. By far their worst of the summer. #AUSvWI Stacey (@_Stacey1987) February 6, 2024

Winds back to the winds we expect from them. 86 all out. There is a reason why they didn't qualify for the ODI World Cup. A bunch of weak minded, lethargic and very unskilled cricketers. Really sad to see this team playing ODI cricket ATM! Trolls cricket unlimited (@TUnlimitedd) February 6, 2024

with AAP

