South Korea's 'zombie football' ultimately leaves them in a hole too deep to climb out

AL RAYYAN, Qatar – History was made in the thunderous confines of the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium. Jordan is playing in the final of one for the first time Asian cup.

They will do it creditably, Yazan Al-Naimat And Musa Al-Taamari who inspired their country to a 2-0 victory over South Korea. In what was also The Chivalrous Ones' first ever continental semi-final.

Giving their opponents hardly a chance, they proved disciplined, robust, determined and, above all, deadly as they eliminated their more desirable foes in a manner that left South Korea with no one to blame but themselves.

Before the match, Jordan coach Hussein Ammouta had mainly spoken about the need to get his tactics right.

“You won't see a rival team with less passion, less focus or less will to win,” he said. “We have to concentrate, we have to develop our tactical side.”

Just over 24 hours later, as his emotional players streamed onto the pitch in celebration, he was validated. The Moroccan had stirred things up and now gets the chance to cement an unprecedented legacy.

A golden generation of Taegeuk Warriors, meanwhile, has seen an opportunity to end their country's long, long wait for a new Asian crown. Waiting 64 years will now become at least 67 years old and for players 31 years old Son Heung-MinThere are no guarantees about how much they will be able to contribute when the tournament lands in Saudi Arabia in 2027.

The autopsy will undoubtedly begin immediately, even if players like Son and Lee Kang In go to the airport to immediately return to their clubs in Europe. And inevitably, coach Jrgen Klinsmann will be in the spotlight.

Because while the semifinal elimination isn't a shame in itself, South Korea's exit on Tuesday night brought with it almost a sense of inevitability, a nagging feeling that this wasn't so much some kind of gigantic upset as this team, and ultimately not. more likely to get away from an opponent who creates opportunities and then takes them away.

South Korea's style was dubbed 'zombie football' by its supporters. It was a reference to their ability to somehow resurrect themselves and find a way to move on.

They had scored in the 91st minute to draw with Jordan in the group stage. In the 94th minute they drew 3-3 against Malaysia. In the 99th to keep their round of 16 match with Saudi Arabia alive before going to penalties. They scored in the 96th minute to force extra time with Australia in the quarter-finals and then in the 104th to win it.

And resilience, team spirit and a refusal to ever stop running and fighting are indeed incredible qualities to have – some coaches place them at the core of the teams they are trying to build.

But to orchestrate an incredible series of late comebacks and heartbreaking goals, you have to fall into a hole to begin with. A zombie cannot bite unless it has first been brought to the point of death and the victim has been unable to escape its shuffling grasp.

By the end of the first 45 minutes in Al Rayyan, Jordan had sent in ten shots Jo Hyeon Woo's goal, four of them on target, compared to just the four sent in before Yazid Abu Laylawith none of these attempts actually messing up the scorecard.

This was despite Korea having 61% possession, resulting in 31 entries into the final third compared to 16, and 13 moves into the enemy's penalty area to Jordan's seven.

It was a familiar script read a few days earlier against the Socceroos, a technically gifted team full of terrifyingly talented forwards crashing like waves against an opponent put in a strong position to succeed and then execute.

South Korea played uninspiring football, with no real sense of creativity and a clear degree of sloppiness. As soon as Jordan got the ball, they immediately wanted to drive forward and create threats.

In just the fifth minute Nizar Al-Rashdan grabbed a big turnover and fired a shot towards goal that forced Jo into action. A minute later, Ehsan Haddad shot from further away, but still had enough power to startle his opponents.

In the 19th minute, when his team had not yet been officially granted access to the penalty area, Son was played in over the top and fired home a shot, but it was whistled back for clear offside. Four minutes later his team had their first clear attack Seol Young Woo reached the byline, but Lee skied his shot well over the crossbar.

But Al-Naimat was soon threatening, driving forward and forcing a save from Jo in the 25th, before sending a bicycle kick high and wide moments later. Almost immediately afterwards a gruesome pass followed Kim Young Gwon — playing as part of an almost whole-Ulsan HD backline with Seol and Jung Seung Hyun after Kim Min Jae's suspension – sent a pass straight to Al-Taamari, who drove forward and fired high and wide.

Jordan was coming and South Korea needed a circuit breaker.

And they came close with a decent last fifteen minutes of the first half. They were denied a penalty which was deemed to have been won by Seol after VAR took action to overturn it. Yazan Al-Arab the one that was actually contaminated. Hwang In-Beom lifted a Seol cutback well over the bar from the top of the six-yard box on the stroke of half-time with a chance that should have been buried.

But unlike previous games, Jordan wouldn't let them get off track.

Just eight minutes into the second half, a disastrous pass from Park Yong-Woo got Kim into all kinds of trouble, allowing Al-Taamari to steal the ball. Al-Naimat moved quickly to surgically weave his way between the two retreating centre-backs and receive a perfectly placed ball into his path, before finishing over the top of Jo.

The Jordanian contingent of 42,850 fans in the stands, which felt like most of them, exploded. If you hadn't brought hearing protection, you'll soon wish you had.

If you were South Koreans, you were probably worried at this point, but not yet in fear. After all, you would come back sooner. Zombies and all that.

But when Al-Taamari drove forward, Hwang fell over as he did, and drilled an effort into the bottom corner of the net, the Koreans began to panic: 2-0.

Saudi Arabia and Australia had only scored once and now South Korea was showing clear signs of fatigue after having to play 120 minutes in a row against two good, strong teams. Perhaps the Socceroos and Green Falcons can take some solace in softening their captors for Jordan.

Nevertheless, the Taegeuk Warriors tried to respond. Cho Gue Sung had been thrown in after the first goal and Lee entered Jordan defense in the 70th minute but was denied by a wonderful sliding challenge from Mohammed Abu Hasheesh.

But another difference from previous games: they didn't try to destroy a parked bus. Jordan clearly retreated more than they had, but Al-Naimat's breakthrough in transition in the 87th minute still gave the opposition reason to pause.

And when Cho was booked for diving in the immediate aftermath of that attack, as he tried to get something up the other side, the writing was on the wall. Individual talent would not be enough.

Klinsmann opened his press conference saying Jordan deserved the win. He was right.