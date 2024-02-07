No. 14 men's tennis downs Wildcats, 6-1





BRYAN COLLEGE STATION, Texas The No. 14 Texas A&M men's tennis team came from behind to defeat ACU 6-1, securing its best start since the 2021-2022 season at the Mitchell Tennis Center on Tuesday. I thought our boys responded well and regained the momentum by winning all six of the first singles sets, said head coach Steve Denton. It's not about adversity, it's about how we respond, which we certainly did today. We achieved what we wanted by giving more boys playing time. It was very important for our team to move forward. The Aggies (6-0) got off to a slow start after losing on courts 2 and 3 in doubles and fell 1-0 in singles. On the way to the singles match, Giulio Perego put the Aggies on the right track and won in straight sets on court 3 against Mihaly Deli (6-2, 6-2). No. 93 Luke Casper continued that hot streak, dominating Merse Deli on Court 4 (6-1, 6-3). On Court 6, Grant Lothringer got in on the winning action, beating Ethan Scribner (6-0, 6-1). The decisive match for the Maroon & White was Raphael Perot who started on court 1 and dominated Daniel Morozov (6-3, 6-3). The teams played the remaining matches after A&M earned the win, with freshman Brayden Michna defeating Benjamin McDonald on Court 5 (6-1, 7-5) and No. 109 JC Roddick adding the final victory of the day on Court 2 over Dario Kmet ( 6). -3, 3-6, 10-7). The Aggies return to the court in New York on Friday, February 16 for the ITA National Indoor Championships. TEAM NOTES Grant Lothringer and Brayden Michna are 2-0 in doubles matches this season.

The Aggies are 2-0 at home. MATCH STATISTICS Double Luke Casper/Tiago Pires (TAMU) vs. Dario Kmet/Daniel Morozov (ACU) 5-4 UNF

Benjamin McDonald/Ethan Scribner (ACU) def. Lathan Skrobarcek/Kenner Taylor (TAMU) 6-3

Mihaly Deli/Merse Deli (ACU) defeats. JC Roddick/Ethan Silva (TAMU) 6-4 Order of finishing: 2, 3* Singles Raphael Perot (TAMU) def. Daniel Morozov (ACU) 6-3, 6-3

When. 109 JC Roddick (TAMU) def. Dario Kmet (ACU) 6-3, 4-6 1-0 (10-7)

Giulio Perego (TAMU) def. Mihaly Delhi (ACU) 6-2, 6-2

No. 93 Luke Casper (TAMU) def. Merse Deli (ACU) 6-1, 6-3

Brayden Michna (TAMU) def. Benjamin McDonald (ACU) 6-1, 7-5

Grant Lothringer (TAMU) def. Ethan Scribner (ACU) 6-0, 6-1 Order of finishing: 3, 4, 6, 1, 5, 2* Copyright 2024 KBTX. All rights reserved.

