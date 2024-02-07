



Winning a hockey tournament is a lot of fun, but winning an international hockey tournament before you become a teenager takes something special. The Littleton Hawks 12U AA CSDHL team recently returned from Port Huron, Michigan, where they won the International Silver Stick Tournament. To claim the title, they defeated five teams from around the world, including their rivals, the Boulder Roughriders, in the championship match 2-1. It was awesome,” Tyler Smith said. 'I'm going to remember. [It’s] probably a unique opportunity, said goalkeeper Vito Giardino. Littleton Hawks win international hockey tournament It's a great moment. It's surreal,” said All-Star defenseman Brody “Goldilocks” Gold. “It was so nerve-wracking before the game and so much, it was so much fun. Just seeing the happy tears from probably more than half the team, it dawned on me that this is really important for these guys,” said head coach Kyle Hull. “So from that point of view it was really special. Everyone worked hard for it,” said goalkeeper Adam Thompson. “I feel like our team really came through and worked hard to win the tournament. No one worked harder than Gavin Patterson. The forward was named an All-Star and earned the title of tournament MVP. However, medals and awards mean little compared to the look in coach Gary TenEyck's eyes. It's just fun,” said TenEyck, who has been coaching squirts and pees for more than 20 years. 'I love the children. I love seeing them improve and grow and learn the game of hockey. That's the rewarding part of coaching. Denver7 Coach Gary is loved by his team, and although he has been involved in the sport for so long, he has never won a tournament of this magnitude. It's emotional,” TenEyck said with tears in his eyes. “You don't have the opportunity to do this every year, and when you get a group like that and you can win, it's very special. Next up, the 12U AA CSDHL Hawks head to Chicago for their league playoffs. However, youth hockey is often a passing move for kids, switching teams or leaving the game. The time this group has together is decreasing. We are so close, we are all friends,” Gold said. “We are working well [together]we are doing well [chemistry]. Because we are so close, it seems like we will never be together again. It's really tough. No matter what happens along the way, Goldilocks, Coach Gary and the Hawks will be champions forever. The sequel What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you'd like to revisit? Let us know via the contact form below.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.denver7.com/sports/littleton-hawks-win-international-hockey-tournament The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos