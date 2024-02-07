Joscelin Yeo and Yu Mengyu under-8 inducted into the Singapore Sport Hall of Fame





Three athletes and five sports leaders were inducted into the Sports Hall of Fame, joining a list of 57 athletes including Olympic gold medalist Joseph Schooling and table tennis star Feng Tian Wei. Yeo is a four-time Olympian and holds the record for most medals won at the Southeast Asian Games, including 40 gold medals. She also won two bronze medals at the Asian Games in 1994 and 2002, and was a nominated Member of Parliament from 2009 to 2011. Yeo, who was also inducted into the Singapore Women's Hall of Fame in 2014, said: I am deeply honored and humbled to receive this prestigious award today, alongside esteemed sporting figures who have left an indelible mark on Singapore's sporting legacy. “Singapore was built on the shoulders of giants and while I do not consider myself one of them, I believe that much can be learned from those who have gone before us, and I try to do what I can in that regard,” said the 44 year-old Prime Minister. -years old. “Sports, especially swimming, has taught me many life lessons, which is why I hope to see sport as a greater catalyst and equalizer, uniting Singaporeans and bringing hope to the community. Former table tennis star Yu competed in two Olympic Games, most notably finishing fourth in singles at the Tokyo Olympics. She was also part of the team that upset 17-time world champions China to win gold at the 2010 World Team Table Tennis Championships. After a 16-year career, Yu announced her retirement in March 2022. Singapore's only Olympic boxer Syed Kadir, who won Singapore's first Commonwealth Games boxing medal in 1974, was also inducted into the Sport Hall of Fame.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.channelnewsasia.com/sport/sport-hall-fame-joscelin-yeo-yu-mengyu-honours-sport-leaders-athletes-sportsg-team-singapore-4105546 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos