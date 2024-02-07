Sports
Preview of the 2024 women's lacrosse season
Midfield
All eyes are on Spilis as she heads into her final season of On the Banks. Already one of the most decorated student-athletes in program history, Spilis has the opportunity to add even more accolades and records to her list of achievements. Spilis has already been selected as a 2024 Big Ten Player to Watch, a preseason All-American by USA Lacrosse Magazine and as one of the nation's top 50 players by IL Women.
Spilis surpassed current assistant coach Taralyn Naslonski for most goals scored in a career with 192. With her 202 career points, Spilis needs 65 to eclipse Naslonski as the program's points leader and can creep to the top of the program record book in determining of career draws. (215, third all-time) and ground balls (66, 10th all-time).
But for Spilis, who finished last season with 51 points on 47 goals and four helpers, along with 45 draw controls, 26 ground balls and 22 caused turnovers en route to first-team all-conference honors, the main goal is to help Rutgers become a to become the best. the best teams in the Big Ten and the country.
It was a pretty easy decision for me to come back for a fifth year, Spilis said. It's a great opportunity to come back and have another season with this team and continue to build this program. We just want to continue to have great chemistry and be successful.
But Spilis isn't the only talented middie on the roster. Fellow captain Emmalie Clothier had a breakthrough season in 2023, playing in all 17 matches with 13 starts in midfield for the Scarlet Knights. The junior grabbed 18 ground balls, caused nine turnovers and secured a career-high four draw controls against No. 10 Maryland in last year's Big Ten semifinals.
I'm excited for Emalies' junior season, Lehman said. She has always been a courageous player who never gives up and does the little things for us. She is on a mission this year and is playing with a lot of confidence.
Senior Ashley Moynahan also returns to the fold. Moynahan scored 14 points and produced 21 ground balls last season, second-most among the team's midfielders. Junior Michelle Warren played in 10 games in midfield and adds to RU's experience at the position.
|
Sources
2/ https://scarletknights.com/news/2024/2/6/2024-rutgers-womens-lacrosse-season-preview.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Preview of the 2024 women's lacrosse season
- Jo Koy's Golden Globes monologue highlights sexism in Hollywood
- The best Lunar New Year fashion and beauty news to celebrate the Year of the Dragon
- Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange
- UN warns of 'pattern of harassment' against Imran Khan's party ahead of elections
- Council lifts ban on sales near popular Los Angeles locations
- Joscelin Yeo and Yu Mengyu under-8 inducted into the Singapore Sport Hall of Fame
- Former Trump WH lawyer says this part of Trump's ruling is “very, very important.”
- Johannesburg earthquake today: Johannesburg earthquake today: 3.4 magnitude earthquake hits Joburg and Soweto
- AA Edit | Modis' scathing attack on Congress is not baseless
- How political issues hampered the response to Turkey's 2023 earthquake
- Highways Magazine – Ministers failed to stop LTNs receiving money