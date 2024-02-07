Preview of the 2024 women's lacrosse season

Midfield

All eyes are on Spilis as she heads into her final season of On the Banks. Already one of the most decorated student-athletes in program history, Spilis has the opportunity to add even more accolades and records to her list of achievements. Spilis has already been selected as a 2024 Big Ten Player to Watch, a preseason All-American by USA Lacrosse Magazine and as one of the nation's top 50 players by IL Women.

Spilis surpassed current assistant coach Taralyn Naslonski for most goals scored in a career with 192. With her 202 career points, Spilis needs 65 to eclipse Naslonski as the program's points leader and can creep to the top of the program record book in determining of career draws. (215, third all-time) and ground balls (66, 10th all-time).

But for Spilis, who finished last season with 51 points on 47 goals and four helpers, along with 45 draw controls, 26 ground balls and 22 caused turnovers en route to first-team all-conference honors, the main goal is to help Rutgers become a to become the best. the best teams in the Big Ten and the country.

It was a pretty easy decision for me to come back for a fifth year, Spilis said. It's a great opportunity to come back and have another season with this team and continue to build this program. We just want to continue to have great chemistry and be successful.

But Spilis isn't the only talented middie on the roster. Fellow captain Emmalie Clothier had a breakthrough season in 2023, playing in all 17 matches with 13 starts in midfield for the Scarlet Knights. The junior grabbed 18 ground balls, caused nine turnovers and secured a career-high four draw controls against No. 10 Maryland in last year's Big Ten semifinals.

I'm excited for Emalies' junior season, Lehman said. She has always been a courageous player who never gives up and does the little things for us. She is on a mission this year and is playing with a lot of confidence.

Senior Ashley Moynahan also returns to the fold. Moynahan scored 14 points and produced 21 ground balls last season, second-most among the team's midfielders. Junior Michelle Warren played in 10 games in midfield and adds to RU's experience at the position.