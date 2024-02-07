Cricket was in the TigerBlog office yesterday.

Actually it was Cricket 1. There is Cricket 1 and Cricket 2, and only Cricket 1 was in the Office of Athletic Communications.

The Green Ghost was there too, except he's there most days.

Who are these phantoms?

Cricket 1 is Lori Dauphiny, the long time legendary head coach of Princeton women's open rowing. Cricket 2 is her brother.

The Green Spirit is Neal Moyer, one of the Department of Athletics' IT specialists. When the door to TB's office is open, he looks straight across a small hallway and straight to the Green Ghost.

Where do these nicknames come from? It was their CB handles.

TigerBlog isn't sure how this all came up during their time in the office yesterday. He does know that as soon as he heard them exchange he would use “Cricket 1 And The Green Ghost” as the title of today's entry and possibly later as the title of a novel or something.

Do you know what a CB is? Have you ever used one? If you are under 40, TB suspects not.

The CB in question is a Citizen's Band radio. They were very, very, very popular for a very, very, very short time in the 1970s.

In fact, this song was No. 1 on the country and pop charts for a while in 1975:

Nowadays communication is very different. Back then, pretty much everyone had a CB radio or pretended to do so.

By the way, this was before anyone knew what a text message was. From what TB has been able to learn, more than 80 percent of Americans text regularly, and more than six billion texts are sent per day in the United States alone.

Ah, but the CD. It had a charm.

Cricket 1 and Cricket 2 chatted with truck drivers from their home in Washington State, along the highway that runs into the eastern part of the state. The Green Ghost still uses his every now and then, but remember: he's an IT guy.

What do you naturally talk about with a rowing coach from Washington these days? The film 'The boys in the boat'. TB and Cricket 1 were in strong agreement that the film was an enjoyable sports film, but the book was much better.

Here's what TB had to say about the book after reading it a few years ago:

The book is a fascinating study of what life was like for the rowers, especially the one around whom the book centers, a rower named Joe Rantz. They became teenagers and went to college during the Great Depression, and raising enough money to go to college — and eat — was a struggle for most of them.



At the same time, the book also contrasts what the rowers in Washington were experiencing with what was happening at the same time as the rise of Nazi Germany. It ends with a great description of the race for the gold medal, a bigger message about what it took to topple Nazi Germany, and then an overview of what happened to each rower for the rest of their lives.

By the way, a deputy in the boat was a man named Dutch Schoch. After graduating from Washington and attending the Olympics as an alternate, Schoch came to Princeton to coach, and from 1946 to 1965 he was the men's heavyweight coach. He was also the head golf coach from 1966 until his death in 1970.

After talking about the book, Dauphiny mentioned that she had already been on the water and how nice it was with the sun. Was it cold, TB asked her. She said it wasn't that bad, but then again, she probably developed a different idea of ​​what it means to be cold on the water a long time ago.

The women's rowing season still lasts about seven weeks. Dauphiny's team comes in third nationally in both the first varsity 8 race and in total points. That's two consecutive third places, by the way.

Perhaps a video could be made about how Dauphiny builds a successful rowing team. Between 2011 and the present, there have only been two occasions when Dauphiny's team has not won the Ivy League championship. She has produced NCAA champions and Olympic medalists.

She has coached her Tigers to every NCAA championship since the regatta was first held in 1997. She is a two-time national coach of the year. She is a member of the Collegiate Rowing Coaches Hall of Fame.

When TB asked her where she got her CB handle, she said she wasn't 100 percent sure. Maybe she meant the Cricket part.

The number 1? That is obvious.