Sports
Princeton University
Cricket was in the TigerBlog office yesterday.
Actually it was Cricket 1. There is Cricket 1 and Cricket 2, and only Cricket 1 was in the Office of Athletic Communications.
The Green Ghost was there too, except he's there most days.
Who are these phantoms?
Cricket 1 is Lori Dauphiny, the
long time legendary head coach of Princeton women's open rowing. Cricket 2 is her brother.
The Green Spirit is Neal Moyer, one of the Department of Athletics' IT specialists. When the door to TB's office is open, he looks straight across a small hallway and straight to the Green Ghost.
Where do these nicknames come from? It was their CB handles.
TigerBlog isn't sure how this all came up during their time in the office yesterday. He does know that as soon as he heard them exchange he would use “Cricket 1 And The Green Ghost” as the title of today's entry and possibly later as the title of a novel or something.
Do you know what a CB is? Have you ever used one? If you are under 40, TB suspects not.
The CB in question is a Citizen's Band radio. They were very, very, very popular for a very, very, very short time in the 1970s.
In fact, this song was No. 1 on the country and pop charts for a while in 1975:
Nowadays communication is very different. Back then, pretty much everyone had a CB radio or pretended to do so.
By the way, this was before anyone knew what a text message was. From what TB has been able to learn, more than 80 percent of Americans text regularly, and more than six billion texts are sent per day in the United States alone.
Ah, but the CD. It had a charm.
Cricket 1 and Cricket 2 chatted with truck drivers from their home in Washington State, along the highway that runs into the eastern part of the state. The Green Ghost still uses his every now and then, but remember: he's an IT guy.
What do you naturally talk about with a rowing coach from Washington these days? The film 'The boys in the boat'. TB and Cricket 1 were in strong agreement that the film was an enjoyable sports film, but the book was much better.
Here's what TB had to say about the book after reading it a few years ago:
The book is a fascinating study of what life was like for the rowers, especially the one around whom the book centers, a rower named Joe Rantz. They became teenagers and went to college during the Great Depression, and raising enough money to go to college — and eat — was a struggle for most of them.
At the same time, the book also contrasts what the rowers in Washington were experiencing with what was happening at the same time as the rise of Nazi Germany. It ends with a great description of the race for the gold medal, a bigger message about what it took to topple Nazi Germany, and then an overview of what happened to each rower for the rest of their lives.
By the way, a deputy in the boat was a man named Dutch Schoch. After graduating from Washington and attending the Olympics as an alternate, Schoch came to Princeton to coach, and from 1946 to 1965 he was the men's heavyweight coach. He was also the head golf coach from 1966 until his death in 1970.
After talking about the book, Dauphiny mentioned that she had already been on the water and how nice it was with the sun. Was it cold, TB asked her. She said it wasn't that bad, but then again, she probably developed a different idea of what it means to be cold on the water a long time ago.
The women's rowing season still lasts about seven weeks. Dauphiny's team comes in third nationally in both the first varsity 8 race and in total points. That's two consecutive third places, by the way.
Perhaps a video could be made about how Dauphiny builds a successful rowing team. Between 2011 and the present, there have only been two occasions when Dauphiny's team has not won the Ivy League championship. She has produced NCAA champions and Olympic medalists.
She has coached her Tigers to every NCAA championship since the regatta was first held in 1997. She is a two-time national coach of the year. She is a member of the Collegiate Rowing Coaches Hall of Fame.
When TB asked her where she got her CB handle, she said she wasn't 100 percent sure. Maybe she meant the Cricket part.
The number 1? That is obvious.
|
Sources
2/ https://goprincetontigers.com/news/2024/2/7/tiger-blog-wednesday-tigerblog-cricket-1-and-the-green-ghost
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Kevin Spacey returns to Hollywood with steamy hitman role | Entertainment
- Princeton University
- 'The slit cheapens it', wedding guests' dress torn for 'lingerie' look and 'really terrible' details
- Las Vegas operations start date shared by Google Fiber
- Focusing on children's mental health
- Survey finds most people don't know the numbers that help predict heart disease
- British court finds academics discriminated against due to anti-Zionist beliefs | News
- Premiere of the film “Lisa Frankenstein” in Los Angeles
- Cleanup continues in Nova Scotia after massive multi-day winter storm
- Preview of the 2024 women's lacrosse season
- Jo Koy's Golden Globes monologue highlights sexism in Hollywood
- The best Lunar New Year fashion and beauty news to celebrate the Year of the Dragon