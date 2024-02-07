swimmer Joscelin Yeo, rower Yu Mengyu and boxer Syed Abdul Kadir

Singapore Sport Hall of Fame awards ceremony: (front row, from left) boxer Syed Abdul Kadir, swimmer Joscelin Yeo, SNOC president Grace Fu, president Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Minister of Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong, former water polo coach Kenneth Kee, IOC Vice President Ng Ser Miang, (back row, from left) SDSC President Dr Teo-Koh Sock Miang, paddler Yu Mengyu, former SBF President Jessie Phua and Dr Tan Say Beng (son of the late Dr Tan Eng Liang ). (PHOTO: Singapore Sport Hall of Fame)

SINGAPORE Former national rower Yu Mengyu had played in two Summer Olympics and came agonizingly close to winning a medal at the 2020 Tokyo Games. She finished fourth in the women's singles in what would be her last match for Singapore before her retirement in March 2022. .

On Tuesday evening (February 6), the 34-year-old was inducted into the Singapore Sports Hall of Fame at the Istana, and she said the induction felt like “winning an Olympic medal”.

“There were many ups and downs in my table tennis career. Although I won many matches, I was not lucky enough to win an Olympic medal, and there were also dark times when I struggled with injuries.” Yu, now an assistant coach with the Singapore Table Tennis Association junior development team, said Yahoo Southeast Asia prior to the induction ceremony.

“When I heard I had been selected for the Hall of Fame, it truly felt like I had just won an Olympic medal. I am very grateful for all the support I have received throughout my career.”

Yu was one of eight sports figures – three athletes and five sports leaders – inducted into the Hall of Fame this year, the first time the ceremony was held at Istana.

The other two athletes to be honored are swimmer Joscelin Yeo – the most shamed athlete at the SEA Games with 40 golds, 15 silvers and seven bronzes – and boxer Syed Abdul Kadir, Singapore's only Olympic boxer.

The trio joined 57 athletes who had been inducted into the Hall of Fame since its inception in 1985. They include Singapore's only Olympic gold medalist Joseph Schooling, five-time Paralympic gold medalist Yip Pin Xiu, Singapore's first Olympic medalist Tan Howe Liang and footballer Fandi Ahmad.

Presenting the sports figures with their Hall of Fame awards, President Tharman Shanmugaratnam said: “Each of the eight Singaporeans inducted into the Sports Hall of Fame today has made great contributions – and often beyond the traditional realms of athletics, through their leadership and the way they have inspired many others.”

Sports leaders are being recognized for the first time in the Hall of Fame

This year marks the first time that sports leaders have received this recognition, after the Sports Hall of Fame was revamped in 2023 to recognize outstanding individuals who have contributed to the overall development of sports in Singapore. The new category was introduced to recognize the services of those behind the scenes, including sports administrators, coaches and scientists.

The five sports leaders are:

The late Dr Tan Eng Liang, former national water polo player, Chairman of the Singapore Sports Council and Vice President of the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC).

Ng Ser Miang, former national sailor, Chairman of the Singapore Sports Council, Vice President of SNOC and current Vice President of the International Olympic Committee.

Jessi Phua, who served as president of the Singapore Bowling Federation for almost two decades and led the International Bowling Federation from 2007 to 2011.

Dr. Teo-Koh Sock Miang, National Paralympic Committee of Singapore and Chairman of the Singapore Disability Sports Council.

Kenneth Kee, former national water polo player and head coach.

Between April 1 and May 31, 2023, a total of 22 nominations were received by Sport Singapore from the public and National Sports Associations (NSAs), of which these eight sports figures were selected following an assessment by the expert panel and selection panel.

“I am deeply honored and humbled to receive this prestigious award today, alongside esteemed sporting figures who have left an indelible mark on Singapore's sporting legacy,” said Joscelin Yeo, who also won two Asian Games bronze medals in her illustrious career . a nominated MP from 2009 to 2011.

“Singapore was built on the shoulders of giants and while I don't consider myself one of them, I believe that much can be learned from those who have come before us, and I try to do what I can in that regard. Sports in particular Swimming has taught me many life lessons, which is why I hope to see sport as a greater catalyst and equalizer, uniting Singaporeans and bringing hope to the community.

This year marks the Sports Hall of Fame's first awards ceremony since 2019, when two-time Asian Games gold medalist swimmer Tao Li and two-time pencak silat world champion Muhammad Shakir Juanda were inducted. The nomination for the Sports Hall of Fame will take place every two years, with the next nomination period in 2025.

