Sports
swimmer Joscelin Yeo, rower Yu Mengyu and boxer Syed Abdul Kadir
SINGAPORE Former national rower Yu Mengyu had played in two Summer Olympics and came agonizingly close to winning a medal at the 2020 Tokyo Games. She finished fourth in the women's singles in what would be her last match for Singapore before her retirement in March 2022. .
On Tuesday evening (February 6), the 34-year-old was inducted into the Singapore Sports Hall of Fame at the Istana, and she said the induction felt like “winning an Olympic medal”.
“There were many ups and downs in my table tennis career. Although I won many matches, I was not lucky enough to win an Olympic medal, and there were also dark times when I struggled with injuries.” Yu, now an assistant coach with the Singapore Table Tennis Association junior development team, said Yahoo Southeast Asia prior to the induction ceremony.
“When I heard I had been selected for the Hall of Fame, it truly felt like I had just won an Olympic medal. I am very grateful for all the support I have received throughout my career.”
Yu was one of eight sports figures – three athletes and five sports leaders – inducted into the Hall of Fame this year, the first time the ceremony was held at Istana.
The other two athletes to be honored are swimmer Joscelin Yeo – the most shamed athlete at the SEA Games with 40 golds, 15 silvers and seven bronzes – and boxer Syed Abdul Kadir, Singapore's only Olympic boxer.
The trio joined 57 athletes who had been inducted into the Hall of Fame since its inception in 1985. They include Singapore's only Olympic gold medalist Joseph Schooling, five-time Paralympic gold medalist Yip Pin Xiu, Singapore's first Olympic medalist Tan Howe Liang and footballer Fandi Ahmad.
Presenting the sports figures with their Hall of Fame awards, President Tharman Shanmugaratnam said: “Each of the eight Singaporeans inducted into the Sports Hall of Fame today has made great contributions – and often beyond the traditional realms of athletics, through their leadership and the way they have inspired many others.”
Sports leaders are being recognized for the first time in the Hall of Fame
This year marks the first time that sports leaders have received this recognition, after the Sports Hall of Fame was revamped in 2023 to recognize outstanding individuals who have contributed to the overall development of sports in Singapore. The new category was introduced to recognize the services of those behind the scenes, including sports administrators, coaches and scientists.
The five sports leaders are:
-
The late Dr Tan Eng Liang, former national water polo player, Chairman of the Singapore Sports Council and Vice President of the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC).
-
Ng Ser Miang, former national sailor, Chairman of the Singapore Sports Council, Vice President of SNOC and current Vice President of the International Olympic Committee.
-
Jessi Phua, who served as president of the Singapore Bowling Federation for almost two decades and led the International Bowling Federation from 2007 to 2011.
-
Dr. Teo-Koh Sock Miang, National Paralympic Committee of Singapore and Chairman of the Singapore Disability Sports Council.
-
Kenneth Kee, former national water polo player and head coach.
Between April 1 and May 31, 2023, a total of 22 nominations were received by Sport Singapore from the public and National Sports Associations (NSAs), of which these eight sports figures were selected following an assessment by the expert panel and selection panel.
“I am deeply honored and humbled to receive this prestigious award today, alongside esteemed sporting figures who have left an indelible mark on Singapore's sporting legacy,” said Joscelin Yeo, who also won two Asian Games bronze medals in her illustrious career . a nominated MP from 2009 to 2011.
“Singapore was built on the shoulders of giants and while I don't consider myself one of them, I believe that much can be learned from those who have come before us, and I try to do what I can in that regard. Sports in particular Swimming has taught me many life lessons, which is why I hope to see sport as a greater catalyst and equalizer, uniting Singaporeans and bringing hope to the community.
This year marks the Sports Hall of Fame's first awards ceremony since 2019, when two-time Asian Games gold medalist swimmer Tao Li and two-time pencak silat world champion Muhammad Shakir Juanda were inducted. The nomination for the Sports Hall of Fame will take place every two years, with the next nomination period in 2025.
Do you have a story tip? E-mail: [email protected].
You can also follow us Facebook, Instagram, TikTok And Tweet. Also check out our South East Asia, FoodAnd Gaming channels on YouTube.
|
Sources
2/ https://sg.news.yahoo.com/singapore-sport-hall-of-fame-swimmer-joscelin-yeo-paddler-yu-mengyu-boxer-syed-abdul-kadir-000016762.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- swimmer Joscelin Yeo, rower Yu Mengyu and boxer Syed Abdul Kadir
- Popular Bollywood couple confirms divorce and 'decided to…'
- What symptoms occur under high stress conditions?
- How the Oklahoma earthquake showed the danger remains after years of earthquakes becoming less frequent
- Imran Khan is not allowed to leave his 8 x 10 meter prison cell
- Houthi rebels claim new attacks in the Red Sea against US and British ships | Israel's War on Gaza News
- Social media star Shaheel Shermont Flair elated as Bollywood celebrities share his message on viral song
- Woman accused of sexually assaulting two youth hockey players at a Minnesota hotel
- The 20 best dressed movie characters of all time
- What you need to know about why Haley and Trump matter
- PM inaugurates ONGC offshore survival center, India Energy Week 2024
- Specieswatch: Great crested newts waiting to spring for mating season | Amphibians