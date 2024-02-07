Men's basketball falls to No. 14/14 Iowa State, 70-65





Next game: West Virginia 10-2-2024 | 2pm CT Longhorn Network Longhorn Radio Network, Sirius XM 389 Feb 10 (Sat) / 2pm CT West Virginia Austin, Texas Graduated forward Dylan Disu recorded a game-high 28 points and 10 rebounds, but Texas (15-8, 4-6 Big 12) dropped a 70-65 decision to No. 14/14 Iowa State (17-5, 6-3 Big 12 ) on Tuesday evening at Moody Center. The game marked the Longhorns' sixth straight against an AP Top 25 opponent, a first in program history, and Texas finished the stretch with a 3-3 mark, including wins over No. 9 Baylor, over No. 11 Oklahoma and at No. 25 TCU. Disu converted 10 of 19 field goals, including 3 of 6 threes, and 5 of 5 free throws, along with three steals, two blocks and two assists in 31 minutes. Graduate security guard Max Abmas posted 13 points (7-7 FT), four assists and four rebounds in 36 minutes, and a sophomore forward Dillon Mitchell added 10 points (4-7 FG), five boards and one block in 33 minutes. Iowa State scored the first five points of the game and jumped out to a 12-2 lead on a Curtis Jones three-pointer at 4:06. The Cyclones extended their cushion to 20-7 on a Robert Jones dunk with 9:35 to go, before Texas scored four straight points to cut the margin to 20-11 after a pair Ithiel Horton free throws at 8:54. After a Brock Cunningham jumper closed the gap to 22-13 with 7:05 remaining, Iowa State closed the half on a 14-6 run to take a 36-19 lead into intermission. The Longhorns scored the first five points of the second half and closed the gap to 36-24 on a pair of free throws from Abma at the 6:31 mark. The Cyclones steadily increased their cushion to as many as 18 points (49-31) after a Jackson Paveletzke jumper with 12:53 left before Texas used an 8-2 spurt to get within 51-39 after a pair of Mitchell frees throws. at 9:13 am. Iowa State built a 57-43 lead on a Milan Momcilovic turnaround jumper with 7:08 left before the Longhorns scored six straight points to cut the deficit to 57-49 on a Disu three-point play at 6:20. The Cyclones increased their cushion to 62-51 after a Jones layup with 4:59 left, but Texas responded with an 8-0 run to cut the lead to 62-59 after a pair of Disu free throws at 2:59 . The Longhorns came within three points twice more in the final minute, but could get no closer. Texas returns to the court when it hosts West Virginia on Saturday, February 10. Tip-off is scheduled for 2:00 PM Central at the Moody Center, and the game will be nationally televised by the Longhorn Network. Texas Basketball Postgame Notes #14/14 Iowa State 70, Texas 65 February 6, 2024 Moody Center (Austin, Texas) Attendance: 10,663 Team notes The Longhorns played their SIXTH straight game against an AP Top 25 opponent. This marked the first time in program history (since the AP poll began in 1949) that UT faced six consecutive opponents all ranked in the AP Top 25. Texas finished the stretch at 3-3 with wins over No. 9 Baylor, No. 11 Oklahoma and No. 25 TCU.

Texas fell to 3-5 against AP ranked opponents this year.

Head coach Rodney Terry fell to 11-11 against AP Top 25 opponents while in Texas.

fell to 11-11 against AP Top 25 opponents while in Texas. Texas fell to 11-4 under Terry in games decided by five points or less OR in overtime.

UT fell to 7-2 all-time against AP Top 25 opponents at Moody Center. The Longhorns fell to 19-3 all-time against Iowa State in games played in Austin during the series.

Texas had won eight straight and 14 of the last 15 meetings against the Cyclones in Austin prior to tonight's game.

The Longhorns trailed by as many as 18 points (49-31) with 12:53 left in the game. Texas rallied to cut the deficit to three points (62-59) with 2:59 remaining.

UT posted a 46-34 scoring margin in the second half. The Longhorns converted 51.9 percent (14-27) from the floor and hit 15 of 16 (.938) free throws over the final 20 minutes. Max Abmas Reached double figures in scoring for the 23rd time this year (23 games) and 135th time in his career (146 games)

Has now reached double figures in 45 straight games

Remained at No. 13 on the all-time NCAA scoring list in Division I with 2,968 points in 146 games. Next at number 12 is Oscar Robertson (Cincinnati) at 2,973.

Tied season high in free throws (7-7) Dylan Disu Recorded a double-double (28 points, 10 rebounds) for the second time this year (14 games) and the 17th time in his career (125 games)

He reached the 20-point mark for the second time this season and the sixth time in his career

Reached double figures in scoring for the 10th time this year and the 56th time in his career

Reached double figures in rebounds for the second time this season and the 21st time in his career

Hit 3-for-6 from three-point range, marking the 13th straight game in which he has converted at least one 3-pointer Tyrese Hunter Tied his season high in assists (7) Dillon Mitchell Reached double figures in scoring (10 points) for the 13th time this year (23 games) and 19th time in his career (61 games) Chendall Weaver Set a season high in rebounds (7), previous: 6 vs. Houston Christian (December 9)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://texassports.com/news/2024/2/6/mens-basketball-falls-to-no-14-14-iowa-state-70-65.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos