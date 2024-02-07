'Some players score 300 runs and century after century': Gavaskar's suggestion | Cricket





Team India may have won the second Test against England in Visakhapatnam, but certain issues remain, the most alarming of which is their batting. While they did well to post 396 in the first innings, India's batting in the second dig left a lot to be desired. At one point they looked set to set England a target of at least 450, but again a batting collapse limited this to 399. These implosions are becoming far too common and repetitive for anyone's taste – including the team's – and were even tackled by the captain Rohit Sharma, who 'expects more from his batters'. Sunil Gavaskar with a straight bat as always (Getty) To tackle this problem, the legendary Sunil Gavaskar has proposed a major change in the approach of Indian cricket. The former India captain wants the youngsters to spend more time playing first-class cricket, be it the India A or the Ranji Trophy. Some players went straight to the Test series without playing any form of domestic cricket and that approach is what Gavaskar wants to adapt. Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Discover now! “The fact that the batters failed to get big runs also shows how important it is for both batters and bowlers before a Test match series to play some first-class matches and get themselves in the right frame of mind for the longer format of the game. The Ranji Trophy had started and it would have been perfect timing for the batsmen to get into the groove for the Test series by playing a few matches,” he wrote in his column for The afternoon. Give young people more exposure, says Gavaskar As unpopular as this view may be, the Ranji Trophy, which for years remained the benchmark for players' performance and their ticket to the Indian team, has been replaced by the IPL. And this has put India's historic tournament in jeopardy. Veterans who have toiled for years, such as Jalaj Saxena, Paras Dogra and performed consistently, never earned their India caps and probably never will. To curb this, Gavaskar wants state associations to make some drastic changes to ensure that emerging youth get equal and deserving opportunities “Some of the performances in the Ranji Trophy, especially after the Lodha Panel reforms made it mandatory to give first-class status to some states that were not part of the Ranji Trophy circuit, were mind-boggling. Although the thinking behind it might The idea was to spread the game to all parts of the country, but what it didn't take into account was that all those states were simply not ready to play at that level,” Gavaskar said. “Yes, these states can employ three players from other states, especially some players who are good but not good enough to play for their established state teams, but most other players will not even find a place in the 'C- team' of So if you read that some old batting and bowling records have been destroyed because some of these players who play in the plate division are scoring three hundreds and century after century, and bowlers are picking seven or more wicket bites, then you get pity those who were victorious. records when the competition was really fierce.”

