Ajla Tomljanovi plots tennis comeback after surgery to remove fibroids | Tennis





Ajla Tomljanovi has been sidelined after undergoing surgery to remove benign tumors from her uterus. The Australian tennis player is staging a comeback after an injury-plagued 2023, but revealed she will put her career on hold for a few weeks after undergoing surgery for uterine fibroids. Tomljanovi announced the news on Instagram, along with a photo of her smiling in a hospital bed. Hello everyone, unfortunately I won't be participating for a few weeks. “I was really looking forward to the next hard court events,” she said. I had to have some uterine fibroids removed and will be watching from home as I heal. Be right back. The Croatian-born right-hander added a link to her post for more information about uterine fibroidswhere I said that it was (also) for all my girls and men who want (need) to learn more. Tomljanovi reached the quarter-finals at Wimbledon and the US Open in 2022, but suffered a series of injuries and illnesses in 2023 that wiped out much of her campaign. The 30-year-old returned to playing late last year and reached the second round at the Australian Open before being defeated in three sets by 11th seed Jelena Ostapenko. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajla Tomljanovic (@ajlatom) “alt”:Ajla Tomljanovi Instagram post “,”index”:9,”isTracking”:true,”isMainMedia”:false,”source”:Instagram”,”sourceDomain”:instagram.com”}” config=”{” renderingTarget”:Web”,”darkModeAvailable”:false}”> Allow Instagram content? This article contains content from Instagram. We ask your consent before loading anything as they may use cookies and other technologies. To view this content, click 'Allow and continue'. “I feel like I should be mad, but I'm really mad because it didn't feel like I had done anything crazy wrong,” Tomljanovi said after the loss at Melbourne Park. When I think back to twelve months ago, I feel lucky to be here. Tomljanovi also appeared at the Thailand Open last month, but was defeated in straight sets by Hungarian qualifier Dalma Galfi. The world number 221 reached a career high of 32 in April last year before going under the knife to tackle a knee problem. skip the newsletter promotion To apply for Australia Sports Receive a daily digest of the latest sports news, features and commentary from our Australian sports desk Privacy declaration: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. See our privacy policy for more information. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy And Terms of Service to apply. after newsletter promotion You just never know, the knee never feels the same. So you almost have to find a new way to approach your career, Tomljanovi said at the Australian Open. And being 30 years old is different, your body is different, you don't know how it's going to react, so there were some dark moments. Tennis stars from around the world took to Instagram to show their support behind Tomljanovi after she revealed the procedure. She still looks flawless even a day after surgery, said former Australian Open finalist Jennifer Brady. Take care, heal quickly and see you soon, wrote Australian Open doubles champion Matt Ebden. Feel better soon Ajla! four-time Grand Slam champion Kim Clijsters added.

