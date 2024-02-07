Police in London, Ontario, confirmed Monday what had been largely pieced together by reporters and fans: criminal charges had been filed against five professional hockey players Dillon Dub of the Calgary Flames, Cal Foote and Michael McLeod of the New Jersey Devils, Alex Formenton of HC Ambri -Piotta in Switzerland, and Carter Hart of the Philadelphia Flyers for their connections to the sexual assault of a young woman in 2018. According to police and a previously filed lawsuit, the sexual assault occurred shortly after Canada won gold at the World Junior Hockey Championships. All five indicted players were on that team. Through their lawyers, all five of them said she would plead not guilty and fight the charges in court.

London Police Chief Thai Truongopened his press conference Through apologies to the woman and her family, a detail That LED a lot of by the writings because law enforcement agencies, like most powerful institutions, rarely acknowledge their failures. But that detail also led because the police did not reveal much else. Instead, they said, as authorities are wont to do, that saying more than the smallest minimums would jeopardize the criminal case.

Det. Sergeant Katherine Dann discussed the basics of how the police investigation began: On June 18, 2018, the Canadian team was in London celebrating the gold medal win. Some continued the celebration at a local bar called Jack's, where they met the young woman. In the early hours of June 19, the young woman went back to a hotel with one of the players. The other four also returned to the same hotel, where the woman said she was sexually assaulted. That morning, a person related to the young woman called police and asked for advice about a sexual assault. An officer called that person back, an investigation was initiated, and the reported victim gave officers a statement within a few days. The case was closed in February 2019 without charges being filed.

In April 2022, the woman used the initials EMfiled a lawsuit said she was sexually assaulted by eight juniors, including members of that gold-winning WJC team. None of the players were named. Hockey Canada, which oversees amateur hockey in the country, quickly established itself, drawing the attention of government leaders who began asking questions. In subsequent parliamentary hearings, leaders will embarrassed herself so deeply that brands began to reverse their association with Hockey Canada and that the CEO and board members all resigned. (And let's not forget when the Globe and mail exposed Hockey Canada uses registration fees to pay millions in settlements after sexual assault allegations.) Hockey Canada said it would investigate. The NHL said it would investigate. In July, London police reopened the investigation.

The conclusion of these investigations has not yet resulted in much new public information about what happened, answers to why there were so many delays, or why a citizens' group was created to review cases of sexual violence. have never reviewed this one. All the police would say yesterday is that the latest investigation has uncovered new evidence. Although Truong and Dann opened the press conference to reporters, few questions received meaningful answers.

On a certain moment, Truong suggested that the sexualization of young women and girls in society, and specifically in the media, “contributed to violence against women.” Soon after, a reporter asked, “Wouldn't it be fair to say that taking nearly six years to file a sexual assault charge in a high-profile case would also contribute to sexual violence against women?” Truong replied. “That is a fair question. It is not something I am happy with as chief of police that it has lasted six years. I am really not happy with this at all.” The press conference ended with TSN's Rick Westhead asks, “Did anyone from Hockey Canada interfere with the original investigation?” but at that point Truong and Dann had left the stage. They seemed to hear the question, but did not go back to answer. Instead, a spokesperson said into the microphone: “Question Time is now over.”

Silence has been the norm for the institutions involved since EM filed its lawsuit. Hockey Canada confirmed that all 22 players from the 2018 team remained suspended amid an ongoing internal appeals process, but has not otherwise released its findings. The NHL has also investigated, but commissioner Gary Bettman says he will do so because of the ongoing criminal case will not release its findings.

These are all familiar beats: the case was closed years ago without charges; the civil lawsuit; the quick settlement, linked to a confidentiality agreement; the memory that a confidentiality agreement cannot prevent anyone from cooperating in a criminal investigation; the reopening of the case under public pressure; the insistence of so many powerful people that they will actually get it right this time.

There is no shortage of similar cases of sexual violence and abuse being covered up by the powerful athletic institutions of Baylor, USA Gymnastics, Penn State and the Chicago NHL team, to name a few, and many more outside of sports. But my thoughts return to Andrea Constand, herself a Canadian from Toronto, and the woman who ultimately brought down Bill Cosby. Years passed between Constand talking to police about Cosby drugging and sexually assaulting her and a jury convicting Cosby on three counts of aggravated indecent assault. In between there was a closed and then reopened police investigation, a civil lawsuit, a huge shift in public opinion and two criminal trials. All that was followed by Cosby's appeal, which ended with the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturning his conviction, saying that when a previous prosecutor said he would not criminally charge Cosby, future prosecutors were deterred from doing the same.

A few months later, Constand's memoirs published. It certainly could have been a moment to feel defeated, but… Constand wrote in her book“We cannot let moments of injustice soothe us. We must speak out again and again until we arrive at a moment of real change.”

I'm not under any illusion that there will be answers or accountability for Hockey Canada anytime soon, and that's before we consider the courts in Ontario, like many here in the United States, are behind. But I want to zoom out. I want this story to be about hockey and also about the wider world around it. Not to find an excuse for what happened or to pass the blame, but to reflect on the fact that EM is not alone, to reorient her story within a broader history, even alone in the women of Ontario, let alone all of North America. We've been here before. Recognizing that over and over again must be part of the change.