How Tulio Sasaya clawed his way to social media stardom
Parents keep telling their kids to get off their phones. They fear it will take away from their schoolwork, keep their children from attending an elite university or ruin their career aspirations.
For sophomore Tulio Sasaya, the opposite was the case.
Like many students, the Plano, Texas native is a computer science major by day. By night, he's a content creator who films himself roller skating through the scenic backdrops of Plano and Durham.
Sasaya is one of the most popular student content creators in the recent wave of content creation. His TikTok account has amassed over 636,000 followers, while his Instagram has another 411,000 and is one of only 91 accounts followed by the official Instagram page. He has signed partnerships with brands like Uniqlo and American Eagle, which helped him rake in five figures last year.
According to Forbes, there are more than 50 million content creators in the world, contributing to more than $100 billion in the creator economy.
People everywhere are starting to realize how important this is [social media] is, said Lily Annenberg, a senior who helped start the Creator Lab, a community for content creators on campus. Younger generations see it as a career rather than a hobby.
Sasaya's journey began in November 2021, when his younger brother Lucas Sasaya jokingly challenged him to post on TikTok. The poles were like thirst quenchers, Tulio said. Not my proudest moment.
To his surprise, his content earned him 10,000 new followers the following week. By the end of his second month on TikTok, he had reached 200,000 followers.
Random people at school started commenting on it and his teachers found out, Lucas said. He's normally the kid who's kind of quiet in class, so no one expected that.
However, Sasaya's early content was largely unsustainable. Thirst traps weren't something he was particularly passionate about, and he quickly explored other ways he could consistently upload content.
His first roller skating video blew up and was viewed more than a million times. Building on his success, Sasaya continued to post similar videos, gaining more followers and likes along the way.
It's not hard to see what makes Sasaya's content stand out. He's discovered the formula that gets him the most views by jumping straight into action, skating through the beautiful scenery of Duke's campus and completing the video with a popular song in the background and funny captions for increased engagement.
It is one of a kind, Annenberg said. I've never seen someone rollerskating with a camera that you can't even tell they're holding.
Sasaya's parents, alongside Lucas, have shown unwavering support for him and his content creation.
I don't care if you're going to get rich [things in] Life comes and goes, Sasaya's father told him on the phone. Just know that family will always be there for you.
They text him about each video and tell him how nice it is to see him doing well. On holidays, the Sasayas gather in the living room and watch his YouTube vlogs on the big TV.
Although she is widely successful on social media, Sasaya still worries about the performance of each video. You see the view rise and your dopamine spike, he said. And if a video doesn't do well, it just sucks.
Sasaya sees himself following the path of a regular computer science student and working a nine-to-five job at a software engineering company Google is ideal, but Meta would be great too, he said.
Pointing to his love for connecting with his audience, Sasaya says it would be ideal if he could follow his passion for content creation, and he still doesn't know what path he will take in the future.
With all his success on social media, Sasaya hasn't changed much. From video editing to securing brand deals, Sasaya still manages all of its own content.
He often takes the bus to East Campus to spend time with Lucas, now a freshman at Duke. His friend, sophomore Luke Fu, describes him as much more introverted than you might expect from his social media personality.
When he's not playing table tennis with his brother or solving computer science problems, Sasaya can be found on Campus Drive doing what he loves most: skating.
