India could rest Jasprit Bumrah for the third Test against England | Indian cricket team





England could be in line for a shock postponement in next weeks' crucial third Test in Rajkot, with India reportedly considering resting Jasprit Bumrah. He played a key role in India taking the series to one apiece in Visakhapatnam with the fast bowlers having nine wickets in the match including a fearsome six-wicket display of reverse swing on day two which set up a 106 run victory for the hosts. But despite India's win with a day to spare, extending the break between Tests to nine in total, a report on Cricbuzz has suggested the 30-year-old could now be given extra time to recharge before playing the final two Tests. With an eight-day gap between the matches in Ranchi and Dharamshala, his workload would be spread out. skip the newsletter promotion Subscribe to our cricket newsletter for our writers' views on the biggest stories and a round-up of the week's action Privacy declaration: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. See our privacy policy for more information. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy And Terms of Service to apply. after newsletter promotion A source has said that this scenario is very possible. Considering the score of the series and the time before the series resumes on February 15, this would be a surprise move for India and one that would be welcomed by England. Bumrah, who has bowled 57 overs in the series and claimed 15 wickets at 10 runs apiece, represents a valuable asset across all formats for India. Last year he returned from a 10-month layoff due to a lower back stress fracture before playing a full role in the 50-over World Cup and two Test matches in South Africa last month. The Test series against England will be followed by the two-month Indian Premier League and the T20 World Cup in June. India are yet to announce their squad for the next block of two Tests. Besides Bumrah's commitment, it is not known whether Virat Kohli will return from his break for undisclosed personal reasons. Ravindra Jadeja (hamstring) and KL Rahul (quad) also missed the second Test, with the latter said to be better placed for a return in Rajkot. Mohammed Siraj, who was rested for the second Test despite bowling just 11 overs in the first, could return as Bumrah's replacement.

