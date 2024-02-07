The Gators women's tennis suffers its first loss of the season against Michigan





The No. 8 Gators women's tennis team (4-1) had struggled to start the season. That was until heading into Ann Arbor on Tuesday night to take on the No. 5 Michigan Wolverines (5-1). In their first top-10 game of the season, the Gators fell short 4-1 against the Wolverines. Sophomore No. 63 Rachel Gailis was the only Gator to earn a point as she won her singles bout on Court 2 against Michigan's No. 28 junior Julia Fliegner. Florida started off strong on the doubles front on Court 2. The undefeated No. 38 pair of freshmen Qavia Lopez and Malwina Rowinska posted a 6-2 victory over Michigan's pair of graduate student Anna Ross and sophomore Lily Jones. The matchups on courts 1 and 3 were back-and-forth battles. On Court 1, Michigan's No. 8 senior pair of Kari Miller and Jaedan Brown defeated Florida's tandem of juniors Alicia Dudeney and Bente Spee 7-5. Meanwhile, the Court 3 battle between Florida's pair of graduate student Carly Briggs and sophomore Rachel Gailis and Michigan's duo of freshmen Reese Miller and Piper Charney headed to a tiebreaker. With the doubles point on the line, Miller and Charney prevailed 7-6 to secure the Wolverines doubles point. Florida fell behind a doubles match for the first time this season, winning four of six singles matches against a Michigan lineup with four ITA top 100 singles players. The deficit grew for the Gators as two of the ranked Wolverines scored quick victories in straight sets. On Court 1, No. 10 Kari Miller of Michigan defeated No. 38 Briggs of Florida 6-2, 6-2. Then, on Court 4, Michigan's No. 82 senior Gala Mesochoritou dominated Florida's Dudeney, not allowing her opponent even a point in a 6-0, 6-0 victory. While Michigan led by three points to one, the Gators' backs were against the wall as they needed to win the remaining singles matchups to claim the match. All three matchups went to a third set, but only one concluded. On Court 3, Michigan's Brown defeated Florida junior No. 23 Emily De Oliveira 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 to give the Wolverines the win. Do you enjoy what you read? Get content from The Alligator delivered to your inbox As a result, the match on Court 5 between Michigan's No. 47 junior Lily Jones and Florida's Lopez ended and the match on Court 6 between Michigan's Charney and Florida's Rowinska did not end. The Wolverines led on both courts in the third set. The Gators will look to put their first loss of the season behind them as they head to Seattle, Washington for the ITA Indoor National Championship. The tournament runs from Friday to Monday and there are 16 teams present. Contact Max Bernstein at [email protected]. Follow him on X @maxbernstein23. The Independent Florida Alligator has been independent of the university since 1971. Your donation today can help #SaveStudentNewsrooms. Please consider giving today.

