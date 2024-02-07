Rochester's connection to hockey continues with the next generation of Zmoleks

FORT MYERS, FL. The idea that meaningful Minnesota high school hockey was being played south of the Twin Cities suburbs was not a widespread view among the puck-chasing masses in 1977.

Rochester John Marshall changed that by reaching Region 1 and then beating Minneapolis Southwest (4-1) and South St. Paul (1-0) to reach the title game against favored Edina East.

Scott Lecy had 61 goals and 51 assists for JM that season. It was his little brother, Todd, who put an empty-netter 4-2 into the Rockets and turned the St. Paul Civic Center into a madhouse.

Twelve years later, John Marshall made another run to the single-division title game, losing 5-4 in overtime to mighty Bloomington Jefferson.

Defenseman Doug Zmolek scored two goals for JM that night. He would be drafted No. 7 overall by the North Stars in June.

Zmolek played three seasons with the Gophers. After the second of those, he became the future property of the San Jose Sharks through the dispersal draft between that expansion team and the North Stars.

Don't ask. That whole episode was goofy, even by NHL standards of the time.

Zmolek played eight seasons in the NHL, after which Doug and his wife, Jennifer (Bennett), who had been dating since high school, returned to Rochester full-time and began raising athletes.

The three boys Riese (27), Will (24) and Bennett (21) continue to play hockey. Daughter Ella is a senior at Rochester Century and attended Winona State as a volleyball recruit.

The Zmoleks are all defensemen: Riese and Will are currently in the 28-team ECHL. Bennett is a junior transfer from North Dakota, back from two hip surgeries, and is playing so well that he is a contender to be the NCHC's defensive player of the year.

“I'm proud of them all,” said Doug Zmolek. “In Riese's case, the ultimate goal may not have been achieved, but he is working as hard as ever this summer to get ready for next season.

“And he is now enjoying the situation: playing hockey with a good organization, and with Florida weather outside.”

The Florida Everblades have been around since 1998 and play in an arena in Estero, Florida, between Fort Myers and Naples.

One of the Everblades' early stars was Gophers standout Reggie Berg. His number 10 was retired here in 2007.

Minnesotans are on the Everblades roster every year and this season there are two: Riese and Mark Senden, from Wayzata High and also spent five seasons with the North Dakota Fighting Hawks.

It has, like for all ECHL veterans, been a winding journey for Riese Zmolek to find his way to Southwest Florida.

He played high school hockey at Rochester Century, while also playing juniors for the nearby Austin Bruins in the fall and spring. He played two years as a junior for the Cedar Rapids Roughriders, where his brothers would also play.

He was recruited out of Minnesota State, Mankato by Mike Hastings, who would also have brother Bennett. Hastings, now at Wisconsin, offered this scouting report:

“Riese is a great person. The whole family is high-end. I enjoyed coaching him. He made our entire team better.”

Riese said, “We beat the Gophers by going to the Frozen Four for the first time my senior year (2021). That was great, but I've said this before, the team we had in Mankato in 2020, when COVID-19 shut down the season in March, that was our best.

“It would have been very difficult for any team to beat us.”

If you're a free agent on the fringes of the pros, there are two places to go in North America: the American Hockey League, the top minor league, and the ECHL, the other minor league.

Zmolek has played 22 regular season games in the AHL (20 for the Wild's Iowa club) and 110 in the ECHL. He played two seasons with the Iowa Heartlanders ECHL team in Coralville, asked for a trade last summer and ended up here.

The Everblades have won the last two Kelly Cups, the ECHL Championship. Zmolek was in trouble for a while, but he is now back on the Blades blue line.

What makes you dream of going to the NHL, even if just for a little while, or just the chance to continue playing competitive hockey?

Riese Zmolek thought for 15 seconds and said:

“I would say both. Last season I had the opportunity to play in the AHL playoff game. That was exciting. That made it seem possible.”

“However, in this game, we are all competitors. And when I'm on the ice for this team, all that matters is what I can do to help us win tonight.”