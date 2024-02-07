Table tennis: Busoga kids stun Kampala stars





Judith Mirembe and Judith Kirabira, both members of Table Tennis Kids Uganda, the first table tennis club in Iganga, stunned their opponents in Kampala by dominating the Under 13 Girls category of the UTTA End of Holiday Inter-club Championship which culminated alongside the national competition at the UTTA End of Holiday Inter-club Championship. Lugogo Indoor Arena, Saturday. In that final, Mirembe defeated Kirabira 3-2 to bag gold and Shs100,000 prize money, while her teammate bagged Shs50,000 as runner-up. On any other day, that money should have gone to a club like Nakasero, just as it did in the league. But it looks like TT Kids Uganda wants to shake things up.





We are happy that children from Busoga are starting to compete in national events and win titles, coach John Isaac Bageya said Daily monitor on behalf of his little champions. Kirabira, who is only 10 years old, also competed in the Under 18 category and lost to Mbogo Colleges Swabra Namiiro in the final. In December, Kirabira won the under-13 title at the Inter Schools Championships at the Aga Khan School after defeating Nakasero's Patience Anyango in the final. It is not easy to come from the village and beat Kampala players, especially those from Nakasero, Uganda Table Tennis Association chairman Robert Jjagwe told Daily Monitor. That's a sign that we have a lot of untapped talent that we don't know about, and it's just a matter of opening the doors to them.” Bageya started TT Kids Uganda in Nabitende, Iganga countryside in 2022 and owes his livelihood to German Mark Winter, who was once an avid financier of Slum Ping Pong in Nsambya, Kampala. UTTA did not participate in the creation of that club, but we have to help them with the little we can, such as balls and rackets, so that they train more regularly,” Jjaggwe said. Attaching prize money to such tournaments, however little, motivates players, especially those in very poor circumstances. So it is a practice that we must continue. Bageya also called on people of Busoga to support their club. Boys Winner: Sharif Nsereko Second place: Joseph Sebatindira Girls Winner: Judith Mirembe Second place: Judith Kirabira Winner Boys: Samuel Ankunda Girls Winner: Jemimah lost Second place: Swabra Namiiro

