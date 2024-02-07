Boston College named 2024 Preseason Women's Lacrosse Favorite





CHARLOTTE, NC (theACC.com) Boston College has been selected as a preseason favorite in the 2024 Atlantic Coast Conference Womens Lacrosse Coaches Poll, released by the league office on Tuesday. After their first ACC championship, the Eagles finished with 98 total points in the voting by the ACC's 10 head coaches. The Eagles were the runaway favorites, receiving first-place votes from eight of the 10 coaches. Syracuse, who joined BC during the 2023 NCAA's Championship Weekend, finished second in the voting with 83 points and one first-place finish. North Carolina came in third with 80 points, just ahead of Notre Dame with 78 points and one first-place vote. Virginia (55), Clemson (46), Duke (43), Virginia Tech (35), Louisville (20) and Pitt (12) rounded out the poll. The Preseason All-ACC Team consists of 18 student-athletes, including three returning Inside Lacrosse First-Team All-Americans: Belle Smith and Sydney Scales (Boston College) and Delaney Sweitzer (Syracuse). Twelve of the 18 Preseason All-ACC selections earned first, second or third team honors or honorable mention on the Inside Lacrosses 2023 All-America Team. Boston College leads all schools with six student-athletes on the Preseason All-ACC Team, while Syracuse has four. A total of six schools are represented. Seven ACC women's lacrosse teams are ranked in the Preseason Inside Lacrosse Women/IWLCA Poll, including four in the top 10, with Boston College at No. 2, North Carolina at No. 3, Syracuse at No. 5 and Notre Dame at No. 5. 7. Virginia is ranked No. 16 in the preseason poll, while Clemson is No. 23 and Duke is No. 24. The ACC has the most teams in the poll of any conference. The 2024 women's lacrosse season kicks off this weekend with all 10 programs in action. The opening weekend's featured national game takes place Sunday at 1 p.m., as No. 5 Syracuse opens its season against the reigning national champion, No. 1 Northwestern. In another matchup between top-10 teams, No. 3 North Carolina visits No. 6 James Madison on Sunday at noon. 2024 ACC Preseason Coaches Poll 1. Boston College (8), 98

2. Syracuse (1), 83

3. North Carolina, 80

4. Notre Dame (1), 78

5.Virginia, 55

6.Clemson, 46

7. Duke, 43

8. Virginia Tech, 35

9.Louisville, 20

10. Pitt, 12

First place votes in brackets 2024 Preseason All-ACC Team

Attack Rachel Clark, Jr., Boston College

Jackie Wolak, Gr., Notre Dame

Emma Ward, Sr., Syracuse Midfield Belle Smith, Sr., Boston College

Cassidy Weeks, Gr., Boston College

Kasey Choma, Gr., Notre Dame Defense Sydney Scales, Sr., Boston College

Emily Nalls, Gr., North Carolina

Katie Goodale, Sr., Syracuse Goalkeeper Delaney Sweitzer, Gr., Syracuse On a large scale Mckenna Davis, Jr., A, Boston College

Shea Dolce, So., GK, Boston College

Nicole Perroni, Gr., M, Louisville

Olivia Dirks, Gr., M, North Carolina

Marissa White, So., A, North Carolina

Madison Ahern, Gr., A, Notre Dame

Emma Tyrrell, Gr., A, Syracuse

Morgan Schwab, Sr., A, Virginia

