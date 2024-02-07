Ricky Ponting appointed head coach of Washington Freedom for Major League Cricket season 2 | Cricket news







The franchise made the announcement on X and expressed its excitement about Ponting's leadership and the transformation he will bring to American cricket. Ponting replaced Greg Shipperd under whose leadership Freedom finished third in the first season of MLC.

Ponting, who was eager to embark on this new cricketing journey in the United States, expressed his excitement in a statement, highlighting the rising popularity of cricket in the country.

Ponting praised the efforts of everyone involved with Washington Freedom and emphasized his willingness to build on Shipperd's foundation for the upcoming season.

Michael Klinger CNSW head of men's T20 cricket and managing director of cricket at Washington Freedom, stressed the importance of Ponting's arrival, believing it will have a substantial impact on MLC and cricket in the US.

Klinger praised Ponting's reputation as a respected coach with a keen eye for talent, and expressed confidence in his ability to bring out the best in players.

Freedom owner Sanjay Govil reflected on the success of MLC's first season and articulated the franchise's ambitions to take cricket in the US to the next level. Govil emphasized the need for a figure of unparalleled stature and expertise, highlighting Ponting's appointment as a crucial step in realizing their ambitions for the future.

