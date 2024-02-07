BYU football QB competition: Who will start at QB for the Cougars?

The quarterback position at BYU is a real open battle for the 2024 season.

The Cougars begin spring training in March and the battle for the quarterback is sure to grab most of the headlines, and for good reason. How the Kalani Sitakes team acquits itself for its second season in the Big 12 will largely depend on its quarterback play.

During my career as a Cougar, our team has benefited greatly from both the leadership and play of quarterbacks John Beck and Max Hall. It is largely unknown whether there is even one quarterback on the current roster who can approach the performance of these two BYU greats, but that doesn't mean there aren't several intriguing options among the eight players who will compete for the starting spot.

Based on my own experience and observations, this is my prediction of what the depth chart at quarterback will look like when BYU steps onto the spring practice field.

Will my list resemble what fans can expect at the start of the 2024 season? Maybe, but it's a good bet there will be some movement on the depth chart all things considered.

BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff scores a touchdown against Oklahoma at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. Scott G Winterton, Desert News

1. Jake Retzlaff (6-foot-1, 205-pound senior): Retzlaff enters spring training as the incumbent at the starting position and showed some promise after taking the starting spot for the final four games of last season. He is a dual-threat QB with good leadership qualities. He exudes confidence and moxie in his own abilities. Jake has a true boxer's mentality, consisting of a short memory and a competitive fire that is hard to find. Last season did not end in an ideal way. Retzlaff, like Kedon Slovis, was forced to work with a two-tiered squad built largely through the transfer portal, which proved to be inconsistent and sporadic in its productivity. This time around, Retzlaff will inherit a much more experienced and hopefully healthier offense around him, which could significantly improve his prospects. He was very productive at juco level. Despite his high status, he still has two years of eligibility.

South Florida quarterback Gerry Bohanon throws a pass against Tulane during the Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 game in Tampa, Florida. Chris OMeara, Associated Press

2. Gerry Bohanon (6-foot-3, 235-pound senior): Bohanon will enter spring training fully healthy and ready to compete. Given his past experience and skills, the South Florida transfer and former Baylor Bear should make a strong bid for the starting spot. Bohanon has experienced many successes and failures during his collegiate career that he should be able to pay close attention to. That focus, combined with his four-star talent, could lead him to a QB1 title during his final year of eligibility.

BYU QB Cade Fennegan throws the ball during spring training at the Indoor Practice Facility in Provo on March 10, 2023.

3. Cade Fennegan (6-foot-2, 190-pound junior): Fennegan enters spring training with plenty of experience within the BYU system and the athleticism to compete for a starting spot. Fennegan was a highly regarded prospect in high school who received significant recruiting attention from the likes of USC (under former OC Graham Harrell). If he puts in the necessary work, the former Boise State signal caller and BYU legacy player (his father, Garth, played for the Cougars) could legitimately compete for the starting role. He has all the tools to be a starting QB at BYU.

BYU quarterback Nick Billoups looks to pass during practice in Provo on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. Scott G Winterton, Desert News

4. Nick Billoups (6-foot-1, 203 pounds junior): There is a lot of good athleticism in BYU's quarterback room, but Billoups rises above it all with his unique skill set. He also has a very strong arm, and if he improves his mechanics and vision, Billoups could provide quality competition. Given his superior athleticism, I would like to see him at least play a role as a wildcat-type quarterback who could help the Cougars offense in short-yardage situations. Forcing defenders to account for a runner like Billoups would also allow for some great one-on-one matchups down the field in the play-action game. He has the arm strength to make defensive coordinators pay for buying into the box.

BYU quarterback Ryder Burton walks off the field after practice in Provo on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. Scott G Winterton, Desert News

5. Ryder Burton (6-foot-1, 200-pound freshman): I really like Burton's accuracy and live arm. I love how well he showed in practices as a true freshman last fall. Ryder was an early commit for the class of 2023, committing in May 2022. This gave him ample time to digest some of offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick's playbook during his senior offseason at Springville High and be ready to to compete in spring ball after signing up for the early signing session. period of time. He was only 17 when he arrived at BYU as a freshman, but he proved to have the maturity and moxie to perform well in limited opportunities despite his lack of experience. Burton is an acolyte of John Beck's 3D QB training regimen and it showed during his first season at Provo. He is blessed with perhaps the strongest arm in BYU's current quarterback room and certainly has the tools to compete for a QB1 spot in future seasons.

6. Treyson Bourget (six feet tall, 215-pound sophomore): Bourget comes to BYU as a preferred walk-on with the expectation that he can compete for a spot. He comes to Provo with good experience at Western Michigan and good skills in both football and throwing the deep ball. He was originally recruited out of high school by Roderick. Bourget will need to work on his short and intermediate passing, but certainly has the tools needed to move up the quarterback depth chart this season.

Corner Canyons Cole Hagen appears to pass during a game against Jordan on Wednesday, October 17, 2018. Scott G Winterton, Desert News

7. Cole Hagen (6-foot-1, 185-pound freshman): Hagen saw a lot of work on the scout team last season, which should help him compete for a spot this spring. He is an extremely intelligent and hard-working player who comes from a family that taught him great habits. Hagen's skills and trajectory remind me of Baylor Romney, in that he was productive enough in high school to warrant plenty of scholarships, but chose to turn them down and come to BYU as a preferred walk-on. Considering all the other talented options, Hagen has his work cut out for him to legitimately compete for a spot, but like Romney, he could be productive if given the chance.

8. Noah Lugo (6-foot-1, 185-pound freshman): Like most first-year players, Lugo probably won't see many team/seven-on-seven reps in spring training unless he shows phenomenally well in his individual work, but I love his skills. His film shows all the features needed to run Roderick's system at a high level. Lugo got good offers out of high school, including an offer from UTSA's Jeff Traylor, who I think is one of the better evaluators of quarterback talent in Texas. The future looks very bright for Lugo considering how well he runs and throws the ball. I could see him moving a few spots on the depth chart during spring ball. Plus, I like some mid-year registrations that want to jump in and participate right away.

Splitting reps among all eight players in the quarterback room will be a huge challenge for the Cougars coaching staff.

Should the staff follow a recent model implemented last spring, the first four quarterbacks on the depth chart should initially see the bulk of the reps, while the bottom four will have to do their work getting reps within the offense.

However, the deployment of an expanded coaching staff allowed the four at the bottom of the depth chart to see more repetitions of quality drills than in previous years.

The league is very open, which will allow for some mobility within the depth chart from the start of spring training until the start of the 2024 football season. From my perspective, there are essentially two quarterback leagues. One of them is for the starting spot, which also includes Retzlaff, Bohanon and Fennegan. The five behind them will likely face another competition as they battle for a position as a fourth or even third option, which should prove valuable in the battle for the starting spot heading into the offseason.

Ben Criddle is the host of Cougar Sports with Ben Criddle on ESPN 960AM and a former BYU defensive back.