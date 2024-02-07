Connecticut HS Hockey – Highlights: Fairfield's Tymon and New Milford's Solomon each score 100th career point; SCW upsets Newington





Liam Forrest

Fairfield Cooperative – Fairfield Co-op strengthened its resume, defeating defending Division II state champion North Haven 7-1. Sawyer Kleinberg scored a hat trick and Ryan Tymon And Liam Bunch contributed two goals each. Evan Vasiljiev's Cheshire – Cheshire extended its win streak to 10 with a 6-4 win over East Catholic. Evan Vasilyevs led all players with four goals while Ryan Fraser And Drew DePodesta added one each. The Rams finished with a commanding 58-22 advantage in shots. – Nate Ponzio scored twice as Guilford defeated rival Hand 5-1. Brady Raffon, Jake CorsoAnd Kellen Rinehart goals added. Pat Conroy

Notre Dame (WH) – James Mascari scored twice and Patrick Conroy, Giovanni Ferrucci And Dominic Dowd additional goals as Notre Dame-West Haven defeated rival Fairfield Prep 5-1. –Kuiper Paulus came through with a hat trick as Staples defeated Norwalk/McMahon 4-3. Harry Goodburn was responsible for the Wreckers' other goal. In the meantime, Mason Mountain made a net 35 saves. – Aston AlbertThe goal 2:30 into overtime made the difference as Newtown/New Fairfield defeated Shepaug Co-op 4-3. Alex Schmidt led the Nighthawks with two goals and Ryan Anderson added one. Miles Wilson played for Shepaug Co-op with 50 saves. Nick Salomon

New Milford – Nick Salomon reached a milestone, scoring his 100th career point in New Milford's 5-4 victory over fellow Division III contender Conard. – SCW upset Division III contender Newington Co-op 2-1 behind goals from Jason Hurley And Tim Dube. Max Scirocco led the way in net with 29 saves as SCW improved to 2-10. – New Canaan defeated St. Joseph and defeated the Cadets again two days later, 5-1. Ten different Rams scored in the first win, led by Andreas BrandtIt's a hat trick. Doster Crowell, Gavin Fitzpatrick And Brayden Robie each had two goals apiece. – Cole Johnson scored twice as Wilton topped SCW 3-1. Zach Mangino added a goal, and Graham Horan had two assists. Devin Oliveri stopped 42 shots to earn the win on goal. Michael Pretash Xavier – Xavier defeated Moses Brown (RI) 4-3 Mike Prestash scored on a penalty kick with 52 seconds left in overtime. – Woodstock Academy overcame a 3-0 deficit after the first period to defeat Fairfield Co-op 6-5. Noah Samson had a hat trick while Maxx Corradi, Jayden Fuller And Troy Daviau added one goal each. Donny Sousa provided four assists. Fairfields Ryan Tymon recorded his 100th career point in the loss. – Javed Ullah recorded a 28-save shutout as West Haven Co-op defeated Glastonbury 4-0. Thomas Porto scored twice, and Mike Madera And Justin Bruno goals added. – Jackson HitchcockWatertown/Pomperaug's hat trick lifted Watertown/Pomperaug to a 4-2 victory over JBWA.

