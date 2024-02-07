Ruben Selles praises Reading FC's resilient away win – Wokingham.Vandaag





Reading manager Ruben Selles was delighted with his team after they recorded only their second away win in the competition as they escaped the League One relegation zone. “We knew it was hard, not many people come here and win,” Selles said. The goal came from an Amadou Mbengue throw-in that we were working on and we had situations where if we had done better we could have scored at least one more goal. I think the situation we are in off the pitch makes these wins even more important and the boys have worked hard for them. They deserved the victory. After making three changes from the derby day draw in Oxford, Selles said: “It was completely tactical. It was not rest. Clinton Mola, Charlie Savage and Kelvin (Ehibhatiomhan) impressed on the game. As a left back we had to be more dynamic in the build-up, so we put Clinton there. We played with a double six, the best position for Charlie, and he showed his qualities. Kelvin did a fantastic job and had another header in the penalty area. Having emerged from the relegation zone, Selles is keen for his team not to focus too much on the league table. He continued: We always talk about not looking at the table too much. We didn't do it when we were down there at the bottom and I don't think we should do it now. It's always good to be out of the relegation zone, but for me it's better the way we do and perform. We have to continue with the same philosophy, one thing at a time, and be the best version we can be.

