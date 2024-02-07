Cricket News 2024: Ian Chappell slams the spirit of the cricket debate continues, video

Ian Chappell has condemned the debate over the 'spirit of cricket', calling batters who touch or pick up the ball during the game 'stupid' and urging them to simply follow the 'laws of the game'.

It comes as debate continues to rage over two 'obstruction of the field' calls that divided opinion in the past week, raising concerns that players are losing touch with the respect so heavily instilled in them as they play the game of cricket to learn.

England batsman Hamza Shaikh was credited with 'Obstructing the Field' in controversial scenes against Zimbabwe during the U19 Cricket World Cup in South Africa.﻿

READ MORE: Young Aussie stuns West Indies with emphatic victory

READ MORE: Meet the NFL superstar behind Taylor Swift's love story

READ MORE: Broncos are going to unleash an 80-inch wrecking ball

Meanwhile, the Sheffield Shield was the next competition to be involved in a spirit debate after NSW batsman Chris Green was not sent off for field obstruction against Western Australia.

Despite fears that bowlers and fielders are “bowing” to a low level by relying on field obstruction, Chappell sees no problem with that.

NSW batsman Chris Green was not given out for obstructing the field after playing a delivery towards his stumps with his bat late on day two of the Sheffield Shield match against WA at the WACA. (Cricket Australia)

“I don't pay attention to people talking about the 'spirit of cricket' because to me 'spirit of cricket' is nonsense,” Chappell said. Broad sports world on Monday.

“What's wrong with the laws of the game? If you follow the laws of the game, you don't need the rest of the nonsense.

“Try another term, because that's the greatest amount of nonsense ever written.”

Chappell said it was “hypocrisy” for some of football's greats to raise concerns about the changing landscape removing respect for the opposition when dismissals are called for.

“Steve Waugh goes on about it, 'the spirit of cricket', well, that's hypocrisy if I ever heard it,” he said.

“What's going on when a guy touches the ball (illegally)?

“As a batsman, if you are stupid enough to touch the ball, you deserve whatever happens to you.”

Chappell talked about the time he first experienced the hindrance of the field call, when he was just a child.

Hamza Sheik was stunned by the decision. (Air sports)

“I was maybe 10, and I was scoring for my dad's (Martin Chappell) team, not because I like scoring, but because I hoped I would get a game every now and then,” Chappell began.

“This would have been in the C grade in Adelaide. He (batsman) played the ball downfield and I think it rolled towards his wicket and he stopped the ball with his hand.

“Martin appealed and he (batsman) was given out. The opposition captain, an older guy, went on… like a chop.”

On the way home with his father Martin, Chappell learned a lesson that has stayed with him throughout his career and to this day.

“In the car home, Martin said to me, 'What did you think of the decision?' I said, 'the batsman is out, you don't touch the ball with your hand when you're batting,'” Chappell said.

“Martin said to me, and I will never forget his words, 'I never want to see you leave like that,' and I never did.”

As for what the legend of the game says should happen, it's quite simple.﻿

“There's a very simple solution to the problem. If you're a batting side, you don't touch the ball,” Chappell began.

Zimbabwe against England revealed a different spirit of the cricket debate. (Air sports)

“If you are batting and it rolls towards the stumps and you stop it with your foot, don't touch it with your hand.

“If you touch it with your hand, whatever happens to you must happen. If you are given out like the English batsman, you are out. Goodbye.”

'All that nonsense about asking the fielders. It is nonsense!'

And this is not a new position from Chappell, he notes.

Ian Chappell drives through the covers during a Sheffield Shield match at the SCG. (Fairfax Media)

“It used to be so strong in my mind (not to pick up the ball). I saw a man playing the ball and bending down to pick it up and give it to the field players.

“Every now and then on commentary I would say, 'don't touch the ball!'

“I said to Sunil Gavaskar, he had stopped at this stage, he was commentating. I said to him, 'Sonny, have you ever touched the ball while batting?' He said: “Never, except occasionally against Pakistan. I was on the side of the non-strikers, they played the ball back and it was stopped close to me. And I bent down as if to pick the ball.” ball up, then I picked a bit of grass,” Chappell recalled Gavaskar's story.

“There were two guys in the opposition who said, 'Come on old man, pick up the ball' – Javed (Miandad) and Sarfraz (Nawaz), those are the two. He said, 'I knew when I touched the ball , one of them would do that.' profession!'.”﻿