Sports
Virginia Tech's football rankings on ESPN explain why there is tremendous excitement for 2024
After finishing the season with a 7-6 record, the Virginia Tech football team has high hopes for 2024. There are a lot of reasons why many national writers are jumping on the Hokies as a team that could surprise next fall. Anyone who has been paying attention to Blacksburg cases in recent months knows why expectations are high.
Head coach Brent Pry and his staff have regained many of the key pieces on both sides of the ball and have added promising talent to the transfer portal. Let's not forget some of the incoming freshmen and the impact some of them can potentially make. That said, the Hokies were at the top of ESPN's list for the 2024 season.
ESPN's Bill Connolly ranked among the top 134 college football teams in terms of returning production for 2024 and Virginia Tech finished at No. 1 on its list. According to Connolly, the Hokies return 86% of their total production (1st in FBS), 95% of their offensive production also returns (1st in FBS) and 77% of their defensive production (12th in FBS) returns.
Offensively, quarterback Kyron Drones, one of the better dual-threat QBs in the country, returns, as does Bhayshul Tuten as his top running back and the Hokies' top starter. Wide receivers Ali Jennings, DaQuan Felton, Stephen Gosnell and Jaylin Lane also return, as does Nick Gallo, who missed the entire season with an injury suffered late in fall camp.
Defensively, they bring Antwaun Powell-Ryland and all his pockets back along the defensive line with Josh Fuga. Cornerbacks Dorian Strong and Mansoor Delane return, as does linebacker Keonta Jenkins. In the transfer portal, Pry added linemen Aeneas Peebles from Duke, Kelvin Gilliam from Oklahoma and Kemari Copeland of Iowa Western Community College. Middle Tennessee State linebacker Sam Brumfield is also transferring to Tech.
There's a reason there's a lot of hype surrounding Virginia Tech next season and ESPN numbers tell the big story. They should without a doubt be a Top 25 team in the preseason polls and of course this means they will have success on the field, but they are certainly primed for big success on the field, and that's where Hokies fans already waiting for years. for.
