Miami, Virginia and Wake Forest share the Women's Tennis Weekly Awards





CHARLOTTE, NC (theACC.com) Miami's Alexa Noel was named the Atlantic Coast Conference's Womens Tennis Player of the Week and Virginia's duo of Melodie Collard and Elaine Chervinsky were named Doubles Team of the Week. Krystal Blanks of Wake Forest earned Freshman of the Week honors. This is the first award for any student-athlete and school this season. Noel led Miami to a victory over No. 9 Texas A&M by defeating the nation's No. 1 ranked player, Mary Stoiana, in three sets, 6-2, 6-7 (3), 6-3. The ITA All-American Singles Championship rematch tied the match at 3–3 and gave the Hurricanes the momentum they needed to secure a 4–3 victory after losing the doubles point. The Summit, New Jersey native is currently ranked No. 25 in the country. Noel also recorded a 6-1 win on doubles Court 3. Collard and Chervinsky earned a top-10 win in No. 11 Virginia's setback against No. 5 Michigan. The duo earned a decisive 6-2 win over eighth-ranked pair of Jaedan Brown and Kari Miller. Blanch helped Wake Forest to an undefeated weekend with a pair of road wins against Old Dominion. On Court 6 in singles, the Boca Raton, Florida native battled to a 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory after a 6-1 win in doubles on Court 2. 2024 ACC Women's Tennis Player of the Week January 16 – Casie Wooten, Wake Forest

January 23 – Fiona Crawley, North Carolina

January 30 – Amelia Rajecki, NC State

February 6 – Alexa Noel, Miami 2024 ACC Women's Tennis Doubles Team of the Week January 16 – Brianna Shvets and Iuilia Bryzgalova, Duke

January 23 – Reese Brantmeier and Elizabeth Scotty, North Carolina

January 30 – Sophie Abrams and Anna Zyryanova, NC State

February 6 – Melodie Collard and Elaine Chervinsky, Virginia 2024 ACC Women's Tennis Freshman of the Week January 16 – Thea Rabman, North Carolina

Jan. 23 – Shavit Kimchi, Duke

January 30 – Scarlett Nicholson, Georgia Tech

February 6 – Krystal Blanch, Wake Forest

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theacc.com/news/2024/2/6/athlete-awards-miami-virginia-and-wake-forest-share-womens-tennis-weekly-awards.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos