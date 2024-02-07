Minnesota River hockey ices Fairmont Area, 8-3 | News, sports, jobs





FAIRMONT – The Fairmont Area Cardinals boys hockey team lost its game against the Minnesota River Bulldogs 8-3 on Tuesday evening. Bulldogs junior forward Kaden Throldahl led the way with two goals in the win. The Bulldogs took an early lead with a goal from senior forward Drew Simonette just 11 seconds into the playoff after an assist from sophomore Riley Kamm. Six minutes later it was junior defenseman Cole Goecke who finished off an assist from junior defenseman Derek Guth to put the Bulldogs up 2-0. A minute later, senior forward Kellen O'Keefe got close to the net and converted a feed from senior defenseman Isaac Schaffer to increase the Bulldogs' advantage. Then like clockwork, the Bulldogs scored their final goal of the opening period when senior forward Braylon Hoffman found space on a pass from senior forward Travis Kotek just a minute later to push the lead to 4-0 going into the intermission. The Bulldogs outscored the Cardinals 24-3 in the opening period, but the momentum would shift in the second period. Minnesota River made a goaltender change to start the second period, replacing starter Ayden Christ with Anders Ledell. Things started the same way they did in the first period, as just over two minutes into the period, Kotek slipped one off the keeper off an assist from Guth to make it 5-0. The cardinals returned. Just a minute later, forward Gavin Kester tricked Ledell and converted an assist from Tyler Kurt to get the Cardinals on the board. With 12:57 left in the second period, senior Luke Kester scored on another Kurt assist to close the gap to 5-2. After the two quick goals, the Bulldogs decided to switch back to their original goalie, Christ, to try to prevent the Cardinals' comeback. The strategy worked. With 5:17 left in the second, Throldahl weaved his way through the Cardinals' back line and scored a shot off an assist from Kellen O'Keefe to increase the lead to 6-2. Throldahl wasn't done yet, as less than two minutes later he put another shot into the net off a feed from Hoffman during a Bulldogs power play. The Bulldogs entered the third period with a 7-2 lead. The Cardinals struck back to start the third period when senior forward Jace Teveldal raced past the defenders on a feed from Luke Kester to cut the lead to 7-3. The Bulldogs scored the final goal of the night with 10:52 remaining when forward Tyler Gogerty scored off an assist from Schaffer to give the Bulldogs the 8-3 victory. Minnesota River (12-9) will look to continue its ascent into the Big South Conference on Friday night at 6:30 PM against Luverne at home from the LeSueur Community Center. As for Fairmont Area (2-22), it will look to get a win in the final regular season game of the season at 7 p.m. Monday against Luverne at Martin County Arena. Today's latest news and more in your inbox

