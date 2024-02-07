ITTF development enables para-table tennis: seminar and training camp in Oceania have significant impact





From January 13 to 20, 2024, New Zealand hosted an ITTF Para Table Tennis Level 1 Classification Seminar in conjunction with a national Para Table Tennis training camp. This ground-breaking event, organized by Table Tennis New Zealand, ITTF Development and ITTF Oceania, aimed to increase the knowledge and understanding of coaches, officials and athletes in the classification process and provide a nationwide training opportunity for Para table tennis players. The ITTF Para Table Tennis Level 1 Classification Seminar, which took place from January 13-17, was an important milestone in the development and promotion of Para Table Tennis in Oceania. The IPC rating system plays a crucial role in ensuring fair competition for athletes with disabilities. Through this seminar, coaches, officials and athletes had the opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of the classification process, the rules and principles involved, leading to a more inclusive and strategic approach to the sport. As a coach working with Para athletes in Waikato, the knowledge from this course will enable me to better understand and assist the development and pathways of our athletes. The course was valuable with live classifications and observations of Para athletes during the camp Mark page, NZ technical classification Seminar participants learned about a range of limitations and how they affect an athlete's playing ability, and how these limitations can be evaluated and categorized in accordance with the ITTF and IPC guidelines. The information gained from this seminar will be extremely useful in ensuring that Para table tennis players are given fair and equal opportunities at national and international levels. As a team physiotherapist for the Pacific Games, I provided services to the NZ Para Table Tennis team and found the whole classification process intriguing. Table Tennis NZ was looking for a person with a medical background to help as they had no medical classifications. The course was informative and I look forward to helping with rankings at national events. Adina, candidate for medical classification in New Zealand The seminar, led by ITTF conductor Se To Phui Lin (MAS), attracted 14 participants, 7 men and 7 women, from four MAs: New Caledonia, Tonga, Tahiti and New Zealand. It covered both the medical and technical aspects of the classification process for athletes with disabilities. The TTNZ National Para Table Tennis Training Camp, held in conjunction with the seminar, provided practical examples and experiences to the classifiers. Participants in this course have gained valuable knowledge that will help accelerate the growth of PTT in Oceania. Tonga now has additional knowledge about classification and its process. This adds capacity to our federation and supports our delivery of the Smash Down Barriers Table Tennis Disability Program outcomes. Salote Fungavai, CEO of the Tonga Table Tennis Federation In parallel with the classification seminar, the National Para Table Tennis Training Camp brought together talented athletes from across New Zealand from January 16 to 20. This training camp provided a supportive environment in which athletes could train intensively and develop their skills. 20 athletes participated in the training camp together with 7 coaches, who had the opportunity to gain more knowledge and experience in working with Para-athletes. A national ranking for 7 athletes took place prior to and during the training camp, providing an important stepping stone in the growth and integration of Para Table Tennis in New Zealand. The increased knowledge and expertise gained during the classification seminar will provide clarity and transparency to athletes and officials, ensuring fair competition. Upskilling Para classifiers during ITTF courses such as these is critical to building the capacity and capabilities to support the continued growth and development of Para table tennis in Oceania. The last course of its kind in Oceania was over 10 years ago, this course was more than welcomed by everyone and long overdue. New Zealand had no active classifications to assist us in our Para journey and we are now well equipped with skills and expertise with ten classifications that can assist with the national classification process of New Zealand athletes. We acknowledge the contribution of ITTF Development and Paralympics New Zealand for their support in making this course possible Jessica MacAskill, TTNZ community manager General news High performance and development

