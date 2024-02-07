international referee and chairman of the Scottish Cricket Union

Born: August 19, 1930, Hawick

Died: January 9, 2024, Hawick, aged 93

ERIC GRIERSON, a Hawick man through and through who spent his entire life in the Borders town, was a true sports fan. With his own playing career cut short by injury, he became an international rugby referee, one of seven to emerge from Hawick. He was also chairman of the Scottish Cricket Union, the third 'Teri' to receive this honour.

As a referee he was a stickler for fair play and a man of integrity, regarded as a 'player's umpire', a highly respected and popular figure whose good sense of humor occasionally infused moments of tension on the pitch.

Eric was also an experienced and enthusiastic cricketer who captained his Hawick and Wilton Club for nine seasons and continued to play until the age of fifty. He enjoyed Border League success with the team and twice captained the South of Scotland XI. After hanging up his pads he became a highly regarded referee for a number of seasons, his contribution to the game being rightly recognized with the award of the presidency of the Union.

Thomas Fleming Eric Grierson was born in Hawick to parents Adam and Jane, and had a brother Adam and sister Joyce. His father, who died when Eric was young, was a hosiery fitter at a time when the textile industry was booming. He attended Trinity Primary School before moving on to Hawick High School where he played rugby for the first time, marking the start of his lifelong association with the sport.

At 6ft 6in tall he was ideally suited to the scrum-half position and when he left school he initially played for the local 'semi-junior' Hawick PSA side and 'junior' Hawick Linden clubs, with he won the Langholm junior 7s with the latter in the early 1950s.

His talent soon attracted the attention of Hawick, the city's senior team known as the Greens, for whom he made his debut in 1952 and played a total of 31 games over the next five seasons.

In November 1952 he played a notable role in the Greens Border League victory over Melrose, who had been unbeaten for two years and whose was scrum half Jack Dun, to later become a prominent referee himself. Eric had a reliable serve in his deadlock and was known for his exciting breaks, always alert for scoring opportunities.

He also continued to perform for Linden and for the Trades club before having to retire from playing at the age of 27 due to injury.

Fellow 'Teri' and international referee Barry Laidlaw suggested Eric become a referee, initially taking charge of school and junior matches before making his senior debut at the Greenyards, Melrose.

He became a member of the Borders Referees Society when it was formed in 1961, which boosted his career and quickly saw him recognized as one of the country's top whistlers.

His first international was the 1970 Ireland v South Africa match in Dublin, when his decision to play eight minutes of stoppage time left the Springboks in disarray, especially as Ireland scored a penalty in that period to secure a draw .

Between then and 1975 he defeated a further four internationals, France versus Romania, France versus England, Wales versus Ireland and England versus France. He was also a linesman at several others, including Hawicks Jim RenwickHis try to score against France in 1972, when Eric's joy was evident for all.

He took charge of matches involving touring Australian and New Zealand teams and also refereed high profile matches involving the Barbarians, an RFU Centenary match, several B internationals and the SRU Centenary 7s.

As for international teams, according to a press interview he gave, he rated France as the best team to referee because they played open rugby, England not far behind, Wales the most professional and Ireland the most difficult. He added: They were just like Langholm, they always seemed to have 20 players on the field!

in April 1976 he refereed his last major match when Hawick played a 'Rest of the Borders XV' to raise money for a Borders Club tour of the Netherlands. A leading newspaper said: 'It was a wonderful way for one of the country's best and most popular officials to end the big game.

In May he performed at the Walkerburn 7s, at the end of which he threw his boots into the Tweed in what The Scotsman described as a pleasant ceremony that delighted the audience, prompting him to later remark: The fishing is never more been the same!

Eric continued to be involved with the refereeing and SRU committees and was pleased to be appointed president of the Hawick club between 1993 and 1995.

His cricket career ran parallel to much of his rugby career. As a wicketkeeper and middle-order batsman, he led Hawick and Wilton Cricket Club to the Border League championships in 1959 and 1964, and played in their side that won the Borders Knock-Out Cup for the first time in 1967, beating Selkirk in a repeat at Philiphaugh.

He also played for his employer's team, Pringles of Scotland, helping them top their League for 10 consecutive seasons. His services to the sport were recognized with his appointment as vice-president of the Scottish Cricket Union in 1996 and president the following year, while he was also made an honorary life member of the Union.

When Eric left school, he joined Pringles as an apprentice cashier and was then promoted to an accounting position at the company where he spent his entire working life.

In November 1954 he married ISabella Wintrup Heatlie [known as Winnie] of Roberton, Hawick, with whom he had a long and happy marriage of over 60 years, during which they had Derek and Carol. Family was the most important thing to Eric, who loyally supported his children in their various sporting pursuits and enjoyed family holidays to Spain, Turkey and Greece.

He is survived by his children, sister, grandchildren, Andrew, Louise and Gary and great-grandchildren Jaxon, Ayden, Kyle and Robbie.

JACK DAVIDSON