Five Michigan freshmen who could make a big sophomore leap in 2024

While the freshman campaigns of many Michigan Wolverines provided glimpses of their potential, players often make the biggest strides in their second year. With the way college football has evolved in the new NIL era, the transfer portal and exemptions to play more than four years, sitting and waiting your turn has not become a guaranteed path. For these five rising sophomores, the work done during their freshman season will lay the foundation for a potential breakout season in 2024.

Semaj Morgan: Expanding his role

After a first year full of highlights, Semaj Morgan is expected to take on an even more important role in the attack next season. Of all the 2023 freshmen, Morgan had the biggest impact. In his first-ever Big Ten game against RutgersMorgan made a nice adjustment to allow a touchdown to enter the Michigan football scene. A few games later, he picked off half of Indiana's defense for a touchdown on his only catch of the game.

On his way to beating Purdue, Morgan turned on the jets for a 44-yard touchdown run. He also ran through players and tackles with horses against Maryland for a big touchdown. And finally, he's the guy who stepped in during the Big Ten Championship Game when there were some opportunities on the punt return lane and followed them up with an electric 275-foot punt return. Almost every time Morgan got his hands on the football, he made a big play and made a lasting impact on the season.

As for 2024, Morgan is poised to be the primary slot receiver for a team that lost its top two options in Roman Wilson and Cornelius Johnson. While making a punt against Alabama in the Pink bowlHe took the criticism well and wasn't afraid to return two punts in the National Championship game against Washington for a total of 27 yards.

With defenses moving in on him, Morgan's ability to adapt and overcome double teams and complex coverage schemes will be crucial as I expect him to see a lot more playing time next season.

Benjamin Hall: Becoming number 2

For Benjamin Hall, the path forward is about becoming the key player in Michigan's offensive scheme. With his mix of size and speed, Hall has the tools to be a three-down back who can wear down defenses.

Hall entered the season fifth on the depth chart behind Blake Corum, Donovan Edwards and Kalel Mullings, coming in with highly touted recruit, Cole Cabana. The three-star from Georgia quickly started turning heads during the 2023 Spring Game, when he rushed for 96 yards and a touchdown. While an early-season injury slowed his production a bit, the 6-foot-4, 234-pound 18-year-old rushed for 58 yards on nine carries in Michigan's 52-7 win over Indiana.

While Corum leaves for the NFL draft, all running backs on the depth chart have the opportunity to fight for more minutes. Edwards is expected to be the workhorse, but the No. 2 spot is wide open for the taking. Given the amount of playing time Hall received in his first season, there is a lot of potential for him to step in as a goal lineman who can play significant minutes if given the opportunity.

DJ Waller Jr.: Solidifying the secondary

DJ Waller Jr. has a golden opportunity to anchor Michigan's secondary. With his 6-foot-4 frame and athleticism at 205 pounds, Waller can match up with the Big Tens' best receivers. Waller saw decent playing time in his first season for the Wolverines, appearing in 11 games and making 12 tackles with one pass breakup.

The key for Waller is the amount of praise he received. Throughout the season, guys like Will Johnson, Quinten Johnson and defensive line coach Steve Clinkscale spoke volumes about Waller's potential. Waller was named Defensive Freshman of the Week five times in 2023 for his performances against UNLV and Bowling Green, Indiana, at Nebraska State of Michiganand will have a chance to build on that with the departures of Johnston, Josh Wallace and Mike Sainristil.

As of now, the No. 2 cornerback position is also open.

Jyaire Hill: Establishing His Presence

Jyaire Hills' trajectory from standout high school athlete to promising collegiate player underlines the potential impact he can have for the Wolverines. During his time at Kankakee High School in Illinois, Hill was nothing short of spectacular, compiling impressive stats including 42 tackles in his senior season, including five tackles for loss with two sacks, three forced fumbles and three interceptions. He was also involved in the offense, totaling 186 receiving yards and 129 rushing yards, finding the end zone 10 times as a senior. His ability to change the course of a game with his defensive play was evident, earning him a four-star prospect rating and placing him among the nation's top cornerbacks.

When he came to Michigan, Hill didn't get much playing time in his first season because he had to sit behind four cornerbacks with a lot of experience. He appeared in four games as a defensive back, but was redshirted to stay for another season. Hills' athleticism, demonstrated by his 4.59 40-yard dash and agility in the 100 yards, combined with his physical play and ball skills, makes him a formidable force on the field with the right coaching.

Like Waller, Hill will compete for the No. 2 and 3 cornerback positions next season and will have a chance to prove himself to the coaching staff.

Adam Samaha: Next man

The Wolverines have been fortunate in recent years to have reliable kickers who seemingly come out of nowhere but give fans a sense of calm as they line up for a kick. Between Quinn Nordin, Jake Moody and now James Turner, Michigan's kicking game was one of the best in the country under Jim Harbaugh.

With Turner ineligible, the Wolverines will need to look for someone who can handle high pressure all season long. The shortlist includes punter Tommy Doman and freshman Adam Samaha.

Samaha was a three-star prospect out of high school who collected many accolades, including setting the school record for longest field goal in a game (49 yards) during his senior season. In 2022, he converted 11 of 14 field goals and was perfect on extra points. Samaha also hit 50 touchbacks on 56 kickoffs during his junior year.

Although he didn't appear until 2023 against Indiana and scored the extra point in garbage time, there's a lot of praise for his ability to make long kicks and stay consistent.

I believe there will be a competition at the placekicker spot between Samaha and Doman during spring ball. However, since Doman kicked the ball so well in 2023, it might be best to let Doman focus on punting and give Samaha more reps as a kicker.