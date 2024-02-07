Varun Kumar: Varun Kumar: Indian hockey player Varun Kumar accused of rape, booked under POCSO Act | Hockey news





BENGALURU/NEW DELHI: Arjuna awarded Indian hockey player Varun Kumar has been booked under strict rules POCSO act By the Bangalore Police after a woman accused the defender of sexually assaulting her multiple times when she was a minor.

The 22-year-old, in her complaint filed on Monday, said she came in contact with Varun through Instagram in 2018 and the player raped her multiple times and promised her marriage when she was 17.

She said Varun was training at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) center in Bengaluru when she met him. Varun, who was awarded the Arjuna in 2021, was recently promoted as DSP in the Punjab Police.

“Based on the complaint received from the woman, we registered a case against the hockey player on Monday under the relevant section of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act and sections 376 (rape) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) under the Indian Penal Code,” a senior police officer from Bengaluru said on Tuesday.

Varun, who was on the Indian standby list for the Tokyo Olympics, is currently training with the national team in Bhubaneswar for the upcoming FIH Pro League. India is scheduled to play the opening match against Spain on February 10.

There was speculation that Varun, a 2022 Commonwealth Games silver medalist, is on the run but Hockey India debunked the rumour.

“He is not going into hiding. He is with the team in Bhubaneswar,” a Hockey India source told PTI.

Varun, who hails from Himachal Pradesh, made his debut for India in 2017.

In the FIR, the woman alleged that Varun insisted on meeting her after they connected on Instagram, and she relented after some of his friends convinced her.

The two eventually became friends and started a relationship.

According to the woman, he took her to a hotel in Jayanagar in Bengaluru in July 2019 and maintained physical relations with her despite being aware that she was a minor. She said she resisted, but he promised to take their relationship a step further and marry her later.

“She accused him of having physical contact with her on the pretext of marriage on several occasions during the five-year relationship she had with him,” the FIR said.

The woman alleged that he started distancing himself from her and stopped responding to her calls and messages after her father died last year.

According to her FIR, Varun visited her after the tragedy but stopped communicating afterwards.

She said Varun resumed communication with her when she approached the police on an earlier occasion. However, he distanced himself again when she continued to broach the subject of marriage.

He then threatened to upload her photos on social media if she pressured him.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/sports/hockey/top-stories/india-hockey-player-varun-kumar-accused-of-rape-booked-under-pocso-act/articleshow/107462564.cms

