The polarizing headlines in the English media about Jasprit Bumrah are India's biggest victory | Cricket

Jasprit Bumrah is deadly. Jasprit Bumrah is fantastic. Jasprit Bumrah is the toast of the nation. Jasprit Bumrah is Ben Stokes' dream and nightmare. Jasprit Bumrah is England's biggest worry and Jasprit Bumrah is the blue-eyed boy of the English media. Indian Jasprit Bumrah celebrates (AFP)

Yes, Jasprit Bumrah is all that and more.

He is one of those rare cricketers whose statistical and aesthetic brilliance complement each other like the right and left hand. He burst onto the scene as a T20 specialist and challenged perceptions by making the red ball dance to his unusual tunes. Bumrah became the fastest Indian pacer with 150 Test wickets during the second Test against England Visakhapatnam. On Indian pitches often criticized as Bunsen burners by the opposition media, Bumrah has picked 29 wickets in six Tests at an average of 13.06. Ridiculous! And he has done all that while maintaining a steady upward graph in ODIs and T20Is. Don't even dare to club them in white ball cricket. ODIs and T20Is require vastly different skills and Bumrah is a master of them all.

Bumrah has the deadliest yorker – ask Ollie Pope. Bumrah has a deadly bouncer – look at India's last tour to South Africa. Bumrah has a deceptively slower ball – Shaun Marsh, Ollie Robinson and most recently Ben Foakes would argue for that. Bumrah can take the ball away and bring it back in and sets up batters of Joe Root's quality as many as eight times. Reverse swing is easier for Bumrah than the conventional one. Bumrah can tie the batters down. He is also the captain's go-to bowler when the team is in desperate need of wickets.

Bumrah was so good that he took the Player of the Match award from a batsman – Yashasvi Jaiswal – who had scored a double century when the next best in his team was just 34 and no one even thought about it. Bumrah's 6/45 in the first innings in Vizag was in many ways the reason why India won the Test match. His 3/46 in the second innings, even though it included the all-important wickets of Jonny Bairstow and Ben Foakes, was just the icing on the cake.

After the match, Stokes had no qualms about taking his hat off to Bumrah. “What a player,” he said. The English media, usually the twelfth man of their touring side, were no less generous. Some described him as India's greatest ever fast bowler, others compared him to the nightmare that Mitchell Johnson caused England in the Ashes a decade ago. Everyone agreed that he was and will continue to be the difference between the two sides in this series.

BBC: Jasprit Bumrah and James Anderson battle it out to be the most erratic, skilled fast bowler. In England, the problem should be Bumrah, whose staccato action and developed fingers could probably swing a mandarin around the corner.

The excitement that comes every time Bumrah begins a new spell approaches (but not quite) the tingle you felt every time Mitchell Johnson took the ball in the 2013/2014 Ashes. The destruction of Pope's middle and leg stumps on the second afternoon in Visakhapatnam was so violent that it should have been rated 18. In a series where batting and spin bowling promised to be the deciding factors, Bumrah is emerging as a potential difference between the two sides.

Daily mail: With this mountain too big to climb, the majestic Jasprit Bumrah added another three wickets to his second Test-defining six-wicket burst of reverse swing on the second day as England fell 106 runs short of another piece of history.

The Telegraph Great Britain: T20 cricket has created the world's best Test bowler in Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah learned his trade alongside Lasith Malinga and used his white-ball skills to devastating effect in Test cricket

The independent UK: Bumrah is a giant of the game and perhaps the best seamer India has produced since the days of uncovered wickets. Seam bowling itself is an art, and it is even more difficult to create magic on Indian pitches. A yorker is also not an easy ball to bowl; if it is a little too full it becomes the batsman's favorite full toss, while a tad too short and it becomes a half volley. But against Pope, Bumrah bowls it with perfection. However, there is more to Bumrah than just his unplayable deliveries, his whole way of approaching bowling, and the crease is a phenomenon.