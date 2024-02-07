Former professional football player changes careers and works for the Minnetonka Police Department





MINNETONKA, Minn. — Justin Johnson has a good routine. “So the first thing I do is get the plow washed. That's the first thing I do every day,” Johnson said. The Minnetonka Police Department cadet is making a career change. The previous one: professional football. “I feel like football is a constant adrenaline rush. But here you get that every now and then. You see lights and sirens, it's the same kind of juice.” But it's not always glamorous. “Turkeys are a danger to the community. I'm not even lying. I've had more problems with turkeys than any other animal,” Johnson said. MORE NEWS: Blaine gymnast is committed to the nation's No. 1 NCAA gymnastics program He grew up in Alabama, and was the highest-ranked wide receiver in the state as a high school senior. “From middle school to high school, all we do is win. And when you win, it's a good time,” he said. “It's very interesting to hear his stories about his football career,” said Deputy Chief Jason Tait. “Something completely different from anything I know. So it was nice to hear.” A move to tight end at Mississippi State led to a contract with the Seattle Seahawks. But in the training camp a feared injury occurred: the Achilles tendon. “One of those things. Geno gave me a flat tire. No one around, it just popped. It felt like someone was tackling me. So on film it looked like I was breaking a tackle, but actually I can not.” no more running.” More injuries came when Johnson signed with the Arizona Cardinals. He then played two seasons in the United States Football League. He had to make a decision last year when his interview with Minnetonka police conflicted with training for the XFL. “It was either the interview on Wednesday or the training on Sunday. And I chose the interview,” he said. In just a few months, Johnson will graduate from cadet to officer, completing his transition from the football field to law enforcement. “I loved it [football] so bad that it's hard to get rid of it. But it's easy to love something else,” he said. More from CBS News Rene Clayton Ren Clayton joined WCCO-TV in October 2021. Ren covered everything from surfing to rodeos and hurricanes.

