Huskies, heels and more ahead of Pack women's tennis at ITA Indoor Championships | Sport

After missing the 2023 ITA National Team Indoor Championships, No. 7 NC State women's tennis punched its ticket to Seattle for the 2024 championships with the recent victory against Clemson.

Comprised of the nation's best teams, the ITA Indoors gives programs the opportunity to test their mettle against the rest of the most talented competition from across the country before conference play begins. While NC State was exhausted by an underdog Vanderbilt team before it could reach the championship game last year, the Wolfpack has a chance to right the ship against ranked teams in this year's tournament.

However, to claim the team's first ITA title in program history, the red and whites will have to battle their way through both cross-country competition and familiar foes. The Pack will play the host No. 21 Washington Huskies in the first round of the championships. After a potential win over the Huskies, NC State has a likely chance to play none other than No. 1 UNC-Chapel Hill in the next round.

With each team sporting 6-0 records heading into the event, the Wolfpack and Huskies are set to go head-to-head in the first round of the championships. However, NC States' deep singles roster, doubles roster and ranked match experience should give the Wolfpack an edge against Washington.

NC State currently features five ranked singles players, including No. 3 senior Amelia Rajecki, while none of the Washington players possess an ITA singles ranking. Meanwhile, two of the Packs' three doubles pairs have rankings, while the Huskies again have none.

NC states recent win over No. 19 Tennessee should also give the Wolfpack an advantage on Friday, February 6. While the Wolfpack has already defeated a ranked team, Tennessee, on the road this season, Washington's first ranked test will come against the Pack.

If NC State can beat the Huskies, the road to the first ITA Indoors Championship trophy in the next round will become exponentially more difficult. With the top-ranked Tar Heels likely to defeat the currently unranked USC Trojans in their first-round matchup, all signs point to another dramatic display of one of the most notable rivalries in women's tennis NC State vs. UNC.

Last season, the rivals' dramatic three-game saga defined the Wolfpacks season. Just weeks after going 7-0 in Chapel Hill, the Wolfpack stunned the undefeated No. 1 Tar Heels for its first ACC championship in program history. But Carolina had the last laugh beating NC State in the NCAA Championship finals. Now the two sides may be ready for a slugfest in Seattle.

Beating the Huskies is one thing, but overcoming the always excellent Tar Heels is an entirely different task. Carolina has been the best team in college tennis for several years and poses a formidable threat to the Packs' chances for an ITA Indoors title.

UNC has ruthlessly dominated the event in recent history. The Tar Heels are aiming for their fifth straight ITA Indoors Championship title and have won the tournament seven times in the last ten seasons. To make matters worse for NC State, the Wolfpacks' most successful year at the ITAs, a run to the semifinals in 2022, was cut short by Carolina itself.

Without players like Diana Shnaider and Alana Smith, who played pivotal roles in the Packs' last win over Carolina, NC States freshmen will likely be thrown into the fire during the second round.

But regardless of the opponent, the Wolfpacks senior core will have to go the extra mile to succeed. The red and white veterans, consisting of Rajecki and her fellow seniors Sophie Abrams, Abigail Rencheli and Gina Dittmann, will be confident of success in the ITAs and throughout the remainder of the season.

In addition to UNC, NC State may play top teams like Virginia and Michigan in the semifinals. On the other side of the hookpowerhouses like Stanford and Texas await the Wolfpack in a potential title fight.

While lifting a trophy at the end of the ITAs would be a major achievement for the team and the program, the Indoors serve as a stepping stone to the Wolfpack's ultimate goals of ACC and NCAA Championships. Even if NC State is eliminated, they are still guaranteed consolation games against the top teams in the country.

Regardless of the outcome, the ITAs will help prepare the Pack for the rest of its rigorous schedule, culminating in annual games against conference titans UNC, Duke and Virginia, and its formidable non-conference competition, including Michigan and Oklahoma.

For now, the red and white is preparing for his cross-country flight and first-round battle with Washington. First serve against the Huskies is scheduled for 9:30 PM EST on Friday, February 9.