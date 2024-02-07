Chris Kreider, Rangers strive for hockey without a doubt

TARRYTOWN – No player in the Rangers locker room takes the one-game-at-a-time cliché as seriously as Chris Kreider, but that doesn't mean the laser-focused forward can't see the big picture.

He is a veteran of 107 career playoff games and knows that achieving the ultimate goal of ending New York's 30-year Stanley Cup drought will require a higher level of consistency.

The goal, as described by the Blueshirts' longest-tenured player, is to make every game a “no doubter.”

What exactly does that mean? Let #20 explain.

“You do such a good job controlling the things you can control, regardless of whether a call doesn't go your way, maybe the officiating doesn't go your way, the bounces don't go your way and you still give yourself the best chance to win the hockey game,” he told lohud.com, part of the USA TODAY Network, after Tuesday's practice at the MSG Training Center.

“Don't leave it to chance.”

Too often in recent weeks and seasons, first-place Rangers have fallen short of that high standard.

Even in the midst of the franchise's resurgence that began a few seasons ago, Kreider recalled games where they got away with being out-shot, out-possessed or outworked. Goaltending helped them on many occasions, especially during Igor Shesterkin's 2021-2022 Vezina Trophy-winning campaign, while other notable victories came via dramatic comebacks after digging themselves into a hole.

What he and the Blueshirts are aiming for now is a more complete brand of hockey, a collective approach that doesn't put too much emphasis on any one individual or unit, but puts constant pressure on opponents and earns a decided advantage by consistently winning the scoring battle.

“It allows you to be flexible,” the 32-year-old explained. “It doesn't matter who you're playing against; you can play any type of game. We talk about limiting odd-man rush opportunities and trying to increase possession and let the other team play in their own zone.”

It starts with reducing turnovers and costly mistakes that create quick hitting opportunities in transition, what Kreider called “the best scoring opportunity in hockey.”

The Rangers need to earn more of that than their opponents on a regular basis if they plan to make a deep postseason run.

“If you just give the other team odd-man rush opportunities, every team has good players who will find the back of the net,” said Kreider, who is quietly on pace to challenge his career high in points (77 ) with 45 (23 goals and 22 assists) over 50 games. “You're asking a lot of your goaltenders. Conversely, if you let the other team defend on their own, they're going to get tired, they're going to have slumps, they're going to dish out pucks. And you're going to be able to quickly regroup, create offense and they can be exhausting.”

Despite the midseason failure that saw New York go 12-12-2 into the NHL all-star break, Kreider claims they have made positive progress in those departments.

According to Natural Stat Trick, the Rangers outscored their opponents in 21 of those 26 games and had the edge on high-risk scoring opportunities in 16 of them. They kept fewer than 30 shots on target in 11 of the 14 games they played in January and often won the possession battle, fueling the internal belief that they are not as far off as their record might have indicated during their extended slide.

Decreases in save percentage (.885 as a team during those 26 games), shooting percentage (9.6%, compared to 11.43% in the first 23 games) and power play conversion percentage (24.7%, compared to 30%) of the aspects of play that is often hot and cold helps explain why the end results have not been there. But if the Blueshirts continue to beat the opposition and see even a slight increase in any of these slump categories, they believe their fortunes will turn around.

“I don't want to make excuses because we're in the business of winning, but there were a lot of games we played where we didn't win (but) we outplayed the opponent with everything that gives you a basis on how you want to win games,” said head coach Peter Laviolette. “Are you generating quality chances? Are you not missing out on quality opportunities? Do you dominate zone time? Are you playing the game you want to play?”

In Kreider's eyes, those answers were largely affirmative.

“There were games we lost in January where we did that, but a little impatience, a little slump here, and the other team has a really big opportunity to go the other way,” he said. “I've sometimes felt like it takes one step back to take two steps forward. It's just sticking to the process of trusting that this is the right way to play and that we're going to have success by doing this way to play.”

Will the Rangers be better off after going through this rough patch? And will the lessons learned help them take further steps toward establishing the possession-oriented, defensively structured identity they need to go from a good team to a great one?

We'll find out in the coming months, but we know Kreider is as driven as anyone to persevere in pursuit of the one team achievement that has eluded the 12-year veteran.

“I think that stretch has forced us to improve and try to play more of that undoubtedly style of hockey,” he said. “(Blake Wheeler) said it's best if you walk through the fire, it makes you better.

NY Rangers (31-16-3) expected lineup: Game 51 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (27-18-5)

When: Wednesday, February 7 at 7:00 PM

Where:Madison Square Garden

TV/Radio:TNT and MAX/98.7 FM

