FIFA World Cup-winning footballer and former Diego Maradona teammate Jorge Burruchaga's son, Roman Andres, takes first ATP Tour victory at Cordoba Open

Roman Andres Burruchaga, the son of 1986 FIFA World Cup-winning footballer Jorge Burruchaga, recorded his first-ever victory on the ATP Tour at the Cordoba Open on Wednesday (February 7).

Roman Andres won both of his qualifying matches in straight sets to earn a place in the first round of the ATP 250 event against former world number 8 and compatriot Diego Schwartzman. There, the 22-year-old emphatically won the first set before Schwartzman took the second set 6-4.

Burruchaga took the third set by the same score, recording a 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 victory in two hours and 38 minutes. This was his first main draw win on the ATP Tour and he will now face seventh seed Yannick Hanfmann in the second round.

The two will face each other for the very first time and the winner of the match will face fourth seed Sebastian Ofner or Luciano Darderi in the quarter-finals of the Cordoba Open.

Roman Andres Burruchaga's father, Jorge, was a key player of Argentina's 1986 World Cup-winning side, alongside stars such as Diego Maradona, Sergio Batista and others. Notably, Jorge scored the winning goal in the tournament final against West Germany.

A quick look at Roman Andres Burruchaga's journey before first ATP victory at Cordoba Open

Roman Andres Burruchaga played mainly on the ITF and ATP Challenger Tours before winning his ATP Tour main draw debut at the Cordoba Open.

Burruchaga has three ITF singles titles to his name; he won the M15 Gdynia and M25 Poznan in 2021 before winning the M25 Vacaria the following year. He has also won three M15 doubles titles and won the 2022 Seville Challenger 90 with compatriot Facundo Diaz Acosta.

Reflecting on his decision to choose tennis over football, the sport his father played professionally for almost two decades, Roman Andres said in November 2022 (via ATPTour.com):

“When I was younger, I started playing table tennis at home and it was easy for me. So I started playing tennis. I used to play football, but my father told me to choose what I wanted. I prefer tennis, and he also likes tennis.”

Speaking about his strengths, the Argentinian added:

“I think I'm solid on both sides [groundstrokes]. I like to dictate with my forehand and I like to close points at the net.”

Roman Andres currently holds a career-high singles ranking of 170 on the ATP Tour.



