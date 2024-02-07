



KARI CARSWELL DECREASES ROLE AS PARTICIPATION DIRECTOR AT MIDDLESEX CRICKET Middlesex Cricket can today confirm that Kari Carswell will leave the club at the end of March to rejoin Scotland Cricket as head coach of their Women's Under 19 squad. Carswell leaves the club after two and a half years, having joined Middlesex as head of women's cricket in June 2021, before becoming head of the club's participation team in November 2022. Stirling-born Carswell returns home having previously enjoyed a distinguished playing and coaching career with Cricket Scotland, where he earned more than 150 caps as a player in a seventeen-year playing career, before becoming U17 Head Coach and Head Coach of the Women's National Team became. Upon returning to Scotland, Carswell's first aim will be to steer her country's U19 Women to qualification for a second successive ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup, taking place in Malaysia and Thailand in 2025. Announcing her decision to leave Middlesex Cricket, Carswell commented: I'm really excited to be involved with Scotland again. I have been an avid spectator for a number of years and it is really exciting to be coaching there again. I feel like I came away learning a lot, and I want to pass on as much as I can to the players and coaches involved. We have been away from Scotland for a while and we really want to be closer to our families. This opportunity came up and it was a really good time for Andy and I to move back to Stirling. As anyone will tell you, I am a proud Scot and the opportunity to give something back was too good to refuse. I have met some absolutely wonderful people during my time at Middlesex and have thoroughly enjoyed my time in London. I'm now a Middlesex fan and I know I'll be back to watch the matches. To be able to say I called Lord's my office is still so surreal! Andrew Cornish, CEO of Middlesex Crickets, said: We are sad to see Kari leave the club after all she has achieved here at Middlesex. We are grateful for everything she has done during her time with us, and we fully understand her desire to return home to Scotland and get involved with the national side again. We wish her every success in her new venture, and she is always welcome here at Lords.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.middlesexccc.com/news/2024/02/kari-carswell-to-leave-middlesex-cricket-and-rejoin-cricket-scotland

