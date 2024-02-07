LSU Announces Key Dates for Spring Football – LSU





BATON ROUGE After back-to-back 10-win seasons, LSU returns to the practice field on March 5 when the Tigers open spring drills under third-year coach Brian Kelly. The Tigers will practice 15 times this spring, culminating in the National L Club Spring Game on Saturday, April 13 at Tiger Stadium. Kickoff time and other details surrounding the game will be announced at a later date. Kelly and LSU welcome back 22 players who started at least one game in 2023, a group that includes the return of four starters on the offensive line. The list of returning starters on the offensive line includes a pair of All-SEC selections in tackles Will Campbell and Emery Jones. As a unit, LSU returns a combined career high of 99 starts among its four returning linemen, with Campbell and guard Miles Frazier leading the way with 26 each, followed by Jones with 24 and guard Garrett Dellinger with 23. Other key offensive returners for the Tigers include quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, running back Josh Williams, tight end Mason Taylor and wide receivers Kyren Lacy and Chris Hilton. Nussmeier earned ReliaQuest Bowl MVP honors after leading the Tigers to a 35-31 victory over Wisconsin. Williams is back for a sixth season and returns as LSU's leading rusher with 1,012 yards and 11 career touchdowns. Lacy is LSU's top returning receiver with 54 receptions for 827 yards and seven touchdowns, while Hilton has caught 22 passes for 405 yards and three touchdowns. Taylor leads all returning players with 74 receptions for 762 yards and four touchdowns. Defensively, the Tigers return three of their top four tacklers from 2023 in safety Major Burns (93 tackles), and linebackers Greg Penn III (89) and Harold Perkins Jr. (75) all back to lead a defense under first-year coordinator Blake Bakker. In two years, Perkins has recorded 26 tackles for loss, 21 quarterback hurries and 13 sacks, making him one of the most disruptive linebackers in college football. Other key returners include defensive linemen Saivion Jones (33 tackles, 2.5 sacks) and Jacobian Guillory (27 tackles), edge rusher Bradyn Swinson (35 tackles, 6.5 TFL), linebacker Whit Weeks (49 tackles), defensive back Sage Ryan (42 tackles). ), and cornerbacks Ashton Stamps (23 tackles) and Javien Toviano (33 tackles). Damian Ramos, a two-year starter, returns as LSU's placekicker. Ramos is 22-of-29 on field goals and 132-of-134 on point-after conversions in his career. LSU will host Pro Day on March 27 and the LSU Coaches Clinic will take place April 4-6. March

Week 1: 5, 7, 8

Week 2: 19, 21, 22, 23

Week 3: 26, 28 April

Week 4: 2, 4, 6

Week 5: 9, 11, 13 (Spring Game) Important spring dates for LSU:

March 5 First day of practice

March 27 Pro Day

April 4-6 Coaches clinic

April 13 National L Club Spring Match (Tiger Stadium)

