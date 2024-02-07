Samantha Stosur is ready for her next tennis challenge

Samantha Stosur's retirement does not stop her from playing tennis. She speaks to Kasey Symons about new media opportunities and being named Australia's Billie Jean King Cup Captain.

Former Australian tennis star Samantha Stosur's preparation for the 2024 Australian Open looked a little different this year.

After announcing her retirement on home soil at the 2023 Australian Open after more than two decades on the professional tour, the tennis great was clearly not preparing to take to the court this year. But after her retirement, Stosur is still deeply involved in the game she loves, taking on new challenges with her trademark dedication and precision.

Obviously a very different year compared to what I am used to. But I think it probably gives you the first time to really think about, oh yeah, I'm really happy with my career. I am very proud of what I have achieved. Whereas I think if you're still in it, it's kind of hard to pat yourself on the back because you're always looking for that next thing and striving for more success.

But then you leave and you're like, Ah, that was pretty good. I'm very happy with that'. And I know I got everything I could possibly have out of my tennis. So I didn't leave the sport with any regrets, Stosur said.

In the run-up to the 2024 Australian Open, Stosur is active around events, lending her talents as a presenter, interviewer and commentator as she continues to develop her role in sports media. I speak to Stosur after she interviews Australian men's player Alex de Minaur at an event launching the new ASICS SOLUTION SPEED TM FF 3 tennis shoe that De Minaur and gold medalist Belinda Bencic will wear on tour.

Samantha Stosur interviews Alex de Minaur at the ASICS store in Melbourne. Image supplied.

Stosur interviews de Minaur and is charming, comfortable and attentive. A pre-tournament opportunity to give de Minaur space to reflect on his approach to the Australian Open and understand from her own experience what mindset an athlete should have before taking the court. It's a skill that will also serve her well as she heads to the commentary booth more often.

I've always dabbled in commentary a bit during my career and then I got the chance to play Roland Garros [in 2023] and I also did Wimbledon from Channel Nine Studios here in Melbourne. So that was really good. It was a great experience.

[Its] another thing, the commentary side that I had done before, but you know, we do the pre-shows and that's half an hour live and everything. I've never done anything like this before [live commentating]. So you get that kind of sick feeling in your stomach again right before you start, and you don't get that every day when you're doing normal things. So it was a bit of a buzz and an adrenaline rush at times. But again, I really enjoyed it. I probably liked it more than I thought I would have.

Stosur also enjoys the connection given her to stay in tennis.

It's a way to stay involved in the sport. And keep an eye on things and you know, I wake up and probably still check the results most days. But when you comment on it, you have to really be there and feel like you have something to give to the viewing audience. So yeah, I loved that. And it's definitely something that I'm trying to do a little bit more.

Stosur returned to commentary for Channel Nine for the 2024 Australian Open and ahead of the tournament she reflects on the advice she received when she first took charge. She would like to give her advice to others who also want to get involved in broadcasting, so they can feel confident they can share their individual insights and opinions.

It was actually a piece of advice given to me because I had made some comments while I was still playing. And I always felt like I liked it, but it was kind of hard to really try to give a full opinion knowing that the next day I would walk back into the locker room and possibly see those players, not that I ever tried. to talk negatively or something, but talking about your peers like that and then seeing them was a little different.

While you're outside now, for example Real give an opinion. And again, it's not about being negative or harsh, but it can be about anything. I never want to be overly critical. I think you can highlight a lot of great positive things. But yeah, just know that you have the audience there. And they want to hear things they can't see. So [Im] I try to give those little bits of my history that are good. [I] you see something in the back of the top corner of the screen or something like that, if I like that kind of thing, the normal everyday people watching on TV won't pick up on it, so don't be afraid to be nice to go the extra mile to give.

In addition to commentary, Stosur has now taken on the role of Australia's Billie Jean King Cup Captain, another exciting challenge.

I think it is a great honor to be captain of an Australian team. And one that I played in for many, many years. And I know the girls love playing for their country, and we have a really great culture, I feel like in our team. Especially the last ten years under Alicia [Molik, former Australian Billie Jean Cup Captain].

Having formed such strong friendships with many in the team, Stosur will now continue to develop her leadership skills to give her players the support they need.

It's funny that the relationships I had with a lot of the players are friendships. I think we were competitors on several stages, but I'm a lot older than them all! So that competitive, kind of against each other thing was a little bit different.

“But now I really feel like I can try to pass on some of my experiences. And yes, it is a different position for me. Obviously I've never led a team like this or managed a group of people as such, outside of my own small career, but I'm really looking forward to it.

I love watching them. I enjoy supporting them. I think that's what it's all about first and foremost, knowing that you can support them. They feel like they can trust you. So you build on that trust and know that they can call on me whenever they want, and vice versa. So look, it's going to be a great year.

Stosur is always a magnet for young tennis fans. She signs tennis balls for the audience. Image supplied.

Thinking about these opportunities after her playing career is something Stosur is aware of as the conversation about women in sports continues to evolve and gain attention. With so much focus on increasing the participation of women and girls in sports, there must also be a focus on retaining women in sports and in positions off the field.

Oh look, I guess you can't focus on it too much. I think we're probably just getting started. I mean, last year's big headline was obviously the Matildas. So I think this has really shown that women's sports can bring an entire nation together. And how fantastic?! I don't think we've ever felt that on such a large scale before. So I feel like this is just the beginning of that growth. And why couldn't that happen on equal terms? Just when you sit back and think about it, it's like it's ridiculous that we didn't get to this point sooner.

Yet here we are now. And it's certainly something I think we can continue to build on. And I think having those opportunities for women, during and after, is obviously a big part of it. At least from the tennis side, we want to talk about women in coaching.

Stosur also emphasizes the importance of supporting women who are parents and how many women the sport loses when family choices are made and the sport no longer welcomes women.

It's hard, many women have stopped their careers to start a family. That's just the way things work and the way it goes, but when you say that, there should be doors open for women to get back into the workforce and into those areas where they've clearly had success. So yeah, I think it is. just the beginning. And we can keep pushing for more and more, because we have a lot to add.