Katie Robinson Memorial Showcase honors the legacy of hockey player Sault





SAULT STE. MARIE To honor her daughter's memory, Nancy Robinson hopes to help build lasting memories and friendships for young hockey players in Sault Ste. Marie. Katie Robinson started playing hockey when she was 9. She was a member of the Lake Superior State University women's team and planned to play in the 2021 season before she was tragically killed in a car accident at the age of 20. With help from the Chippewa County Community Foundation, Katie's family established the Katie Robinson Memorial Scholarship and Memorial Showcase Tournament as a way to support local students and hockey players. Each year the scholarship is awarded to a graduating senior from Sault Ste. Marie and is intended to help female students and hockey players. To date, two LSSU students have been able to use the scholarship to support their education, and one more will be added to the list each year. To date, the scholarship fund has raised approximately $30,000. The showcase tournament raises money for the scholarship and donations for the Diane Peppler Resource Center. The showcase has continued to grow every year. In the first year, only four high school teams participated, but this year 21 teams are registered, including two college teams. According to Nancy Robinson, the tournament showcase and other team events like this were very important to Katie and helped her build long-lasting relationships with girls she met and played with just once. Nancy wanted this important part of Katie's life to inspire more young girls to build relationships and enjoy the game. “She had girls she had played hockey with in virtually every state and every province,” Nancy said. “There were even girls in England who she kept in touch with, who she only played with once. It was just amazing to see the camaraderie that could develop in just one weekend. So we hope these girls walk away feeling really good about themselves and the sport.” Subscribe:Get unlimited access to our coverage Attendance at the showcase games is open to the public, with the option to donate. There is no admission fee, but all donations made at the time of admission will be given to the Diane Peppler Resource Center. The resource center was a program that was very important to Katie, so her family wanted the display to help the center as well. In addition to donations to Katie's favorite charity program, the games will also have a booth selling sweatshirts and other accessories. The money from these sales goes to the scholarship program. Teams will play a number of matches at both Pullar Ice Rink and Big Bear Arena during the three-day showcase, which begins on Friday, February 9. “Katie loved helping people. Her ambition was to become a social worker so she could help people both professionally and personally,” Nancy said. The 2024 Katie Robinson Memorial Showcase will take place February 9-11. In addition to hockey games, there will be a pizza party and carnival at the Norris Center on February 10 from 6 to 11 p.m. For more information visit saultstemarie.com/event/katie-robinson-memorial-showcase-2. Donations to the Katie Robinson Memorial Scholarship can be made online at chippewacountycommunityfoundation.org or by mail to CCCF, PO Box 1979, Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783. Contact Brendan Wiesner: [email protected]

