Around the Horn: Badgers open season at Kajikawa Classic





MADISON, Wis. Wisconsin softball will take the diamond for the first time in 2024 against Arizona State on Thursday, February 8 at 6:30 PM. The game begins a series of six games in four days separate from the Kajikawa Classic in Tempe, Arizona, with each game featuring a different opponent for the Badgers. Here's what you need to know before the season starts. 1. 2023 REWIND Last season's Badger squad finished the year with a 27-20 overall record and a 12-10 conference record in the Big Ten. Wisconsin lost to Illinois in their first game in the conference tournament despite winning the regular season series against them. Pitcher Maddie Schwartz and first baseman Katie Keller each earned All-Big Ten first team honors, but both players, as well as the program's all-time home run leader Kayla Konwent have left for the 2024 season. 2. HIGHER STARS However, Wisconsin won't be without a host of returning players. To graduate Tessa Magnanimous enters the season with 127.0 innings pitched while a senior Night party looks to improve on her 2.33 ERA from last year. Peyton Bannon has stolen a team-high 10 bags in 2023 and has a chance to break the school record for career triples. Skylar Sirdashney remains a consistent presence at third base, and the return of Fiona Giradot, who missed all of last season, gives the Badgers back a career .316 hitter. 3. FRESH FACES Five position players make up the 2024 freshman class. A pair of infielders, Danielle Lucey And Paige Miller join the team as homegrown Wisconsinites, as well as a catcher Hilary Blomberg . Eden Echevarria joins the team from Illinois whose speed is expected to translate well to the outfield. Alivia Schors rounds out the newcomers as an infielder from Iowa. 4. KAJIKAWA CLASSIC Wisconsin's first opponent is Arizona State, Kajikawa's host team. The Badgers won the teams' last match, 10-1 in 2020, but still trail 2-7 in the all-time series. Wisconsin then travels to Phoenix to take on Weber State and Grand Canyon the next day at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., with both teams playing at GCU Softball Stadium for the first time in program history. There will be another doubleheader Saturday in Tempe, first against Boise State at 11:30 a.m., then Maine at 2:15 p.m. The final match of the tournament will be played against St. Thomas on Sunday at 10 a.m. The Badgers scored 20 points in the two-game series against the Tommies last season, going 1-1. 5. HOW TO WATCH The first game of the classic will be broadcast on PAC-12 LIVE. Live stats for each game are available on the Badgersoftball schedule on the uwbadgers.com website, and live updates are provided on the @badgersoftball Facebook, X-formerly Twitter and Instagram pages.

