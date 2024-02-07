Angry about losing a cricket match, a man from Rajasthan hits a teenager with a bat. He dies





The two were friends and played cricket on the colony grounds every day (representative) Kota: A 15-year-old boy was killed after he was allegedly hit on the head following a cricket match in Jhalawar, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place in Bhawani Mandi town on Tuesday afternoon, they said. A member of the rival team hit the boy on the head with a bat after his side lost the match, police said. The teenager succumbed to head injuries later that evening while receiving treatment, they said. The victim has been identified as Prakash Sahu, a resident of Rajasthan Textiles Mills Labor Colony in Bhawani Mandi town. He was handed over to his relatives on Wednesday after the autopsy, police said. The suspect, identified as Mukesh Meena (20), a resident of the same colony, has been arrested. Sahu, a class 10 student, and Meena, a BA final year student, from the same colony were friends and played cricket on the colony grounds every day, circle inspector Mangilal Yadav said. While Sahu was celebrating the victory in the cricket match along with his teammates on Tuesday afternoon, Meena was annoyed over losing the match and hit an attack with a cricket bat on the former's head from behind, he added. Sahu collapsed on the spot and was rushed to the local hospital, where doctors referred him to Kota. The teenager succumbed to his injuries during treatment at a hospital in Kota late on Tuesday evening, Yadav said. A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against Meena, police said. Earlier in the day, local workers damaged the suspect's bicycle, who was locked in a room by his relatives, police said. After the incident, more police officers are present in the colony, they said. (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

