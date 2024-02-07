Sports
National Signing Day: Eagle Football is added to 24 classes
Coach Best and staff welcome more future Eags to the program on Wednesday
CHENEY, Wash. Head coach Aaron Best and his staff finalized their 2024 recruiting class on Wednesday as Eastern Washington Football joined the highly regarded 23-man group from the December early signing period.
Eastern announced their 12-game 2024 schedule earlier this year, which started on August 29 against Monmouth and included six home games at the Inferno at Roos Field.
Fans can learn more about the entire class of 2024 with EWU's National Signing Day Showlive on SWX at 2 o'clock in the afternoonThe show will also be rebroadcast at 8:30 p.m
This post will be updated throughout the day with the latest EWU signatories.
(Last update: Wednesday February 7, 10:30 am)
Recruitment profiles (February signatories) Click here for the December signatories
Alex Hak
Offensive line
6'4″, 250 lbs
Tumwater, Wash.
Mountain view HS
At a glance: Hach was the WSFCA WA State Defensive Player of the Year at Tumwater High and also received all-state, all-territory and all-league honors. He expects to switch up the offensive side of the ball with the Eags.
Report from the coaches: “Alex was the WSFCA 2A State Def Player of the Year and will be transitioning to the attacking side, projects as an interior player for us. Has a great family at home who are super supportive and can't wait to join the Eagle family!”
Caleb Manson
Defensive end
6'6″, 215 pounds
Orange, California.
Transfer from Nevada
At a glance: At an imposing 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, Manson looks to bring length and pass rush to the Eagles' defensive line. After an all-league senior season at CIF title-winning El Modena High School in California, he spent two seasons at the University of Nevada in 2021 and 2022, where he redshirted without appearing in a game. Manson took the 2023 season off and has three years of eligibility remaining.
Waylon Romero
Defensive end
6'4″, 230 pounds
Spokane Valley, Washington.
University HS
At a glance: A local product of University High in Spokane Valley, Romero was a First Team All-GSL defensive lineman. Football runs through his veins, as his father Dario was a two-time All-Big Sky defensive player for the Eags (1999 and 2000) before launching a professional career with stops with the NFL's Miami Dolphins and three teams in the CFL.
Aiden Nicholson
Wide receiver
6'1″, 195 pounds
Vancouver, Wash.
Mountain view HS
At a glance: Nicholson, a 247sports three-star athlete from Vancouver, Washington, posted 29 receptions, 713 yards and 9 touchdowns as a big play threat for Mountain View High School. He earned first-team all-league honors twice and was all-region as a senior. Nicholson posted a 280-yard, 5-touchdown rushing game to set school records. He also lettered three times in basketball.
Report from the coaches: “Aiden is another multi-sport guy with a very high ceiling. He is a big, strong receiver who sometimes lines up in tight positions, and has also played on defense and special teams. He attacks the ball well and is fluid on a basketball court He's a guy who can make contested catches.”
Bode Gardner
Wide receiver
6'2″, 185 pounds
Spokane, Wash.
Mount Spokane HS
At a glance: A familiar name to those in Washington State, especially in Spokane County, where he tore up the Greater Spokane League as a senior en route to All-Purpose MVP honors. Gardner has real track speed with a sub-11 second 100 meter PR and All-America honors as anchor of two-time state champion Mt. Spokane 4×400 relay. His father Brian played linebacker at EWU in the late 1990s; Bode has the athletic ability to play defense as well.
Report from the coaches: “Bode is very athletic across the board. He is a great track runner, especially the 400. Also a huge hooper. We have personally seen him play a basketball game and he put on a dunk show before the game. He is physically good at form. together as a wide receiver with a high ceiling as a true three-sport player who can now only focus on football.”
2024 EWU Class Summary All Players (28)
- OEL Alex Hak (Tumwater, Washington)**
- BY Caleb Manson (Orange, California)**
- BY Waylon Romero (Spokane Valley, Washington)**
- WRAiden Nicholson (Vancouver, Washington)**
- WR Bode Gardner (Spokane, Wash.)**
- OEL Niek Bruin (Lake Forest, California)
- OEL David Shinn (Murrieta, California)
- WR Jaylen Garrison (Henderson, Nev.)
- BY Johannes Stremler (Everson, Washington)
- S Tyce Donovan (Buckley, Washington)
- OEL Ethan Lowell (Modesto, California)
- WR Ayden Gutierrez (Eastvale, California)
- THE Gavin Allen (Kennewick, Washington)
- LB Shea Robertson (Coeur d'Alene, Idaho)
- OEL Ahmad Robinson (Oakland, California)
- CB Ambrose Marsh (Renton, Washington)
- S Josiah Goode (Federal Way, Washington)
- OEL Mark Johnson (Vernon, BC, Canada)
- LB Conner Walcker (Ferndale, Washington)
- THE Asher Bowie (Rathdrum, Idaho)
- THE Kayden Stuit (Lynden, Washington)
- RB Kevin Allen III (San Diego, California)
- BY Clayton McCarrell (Las Vegas, Nev.)
- WR Noah Cronquist (Moorpark, California)
- QB Jake Schakel (Puyallup, Washington)
- THE Landon Cooper (Sutter, California)
- WR Jaxon branch (Chandler, Ariz.)
- S McKel Broussard (Los Angeles, California)
**February signatory
By position:
- Cornerback 1
- Defensive end 4
- Linebacker 2
- Attack line 6
- Quarterback 1
- Walking back 1
- Safety 3
- Tight end 4
- Wide receiver 6
By home state/province:
- Arizona1
- British Columbia 1
- California 11
- Idaho 2
- Nevada1
- Washington 12
High School vs. Transfer:
- High school 22
- Transfer 6
The Eagles open the 2024 regular season on August 29 vs. Monmouth! Season ticket renewals for the 2024 football season are now open. Renew your ticket before March 31 to guarantee your seats for all six home games at Roos Field. Ticket packages can be extended online via your Paciolan accountby phone at 509-359-6059 or by emailing [email protected].
ABOUT EAST WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY ATHLETICS
Eastern Washington University Athletics sponsors fourteen intercollegiate sports, six for men and eight for women, both as learning opportunities for the most athletically talented students and as an enhancement of student and community life. Eastern is affiliated with Division I of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) and is a member of the Big Sky Conference, an association of 10 regional schools with similar enrollments and academic goals.
