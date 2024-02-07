Police are working to identify the duo who robbed the Cricket Wireless store in the University City area





CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) – Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify the people responsible for an armed robbery of a Cricket Wireless store in University City last month. The incident happened at the University Pointe Mall location on Thursday, January 18 around 1 p.m. Surveillance footage from the business shows two masked people entering the store. The footage shows people rummaging around the business for about a minute before one of the suspects pulls out a gun and points it at the workers. WBTV asked CMPD Crime Stoppers Detective Rick Smith why the duo waited a short time before starting the robbery. Probably to see if other customers were more than likely to come into the store, just the most opportune time for the suspects to rob the business, Smith explained. The surveillance footage showed one of the intruders waiting with an employee at the front of the store, while the other led an employee at gunpoint to a back room. The footage showed one of the suspects securing a box of phones from the back room. According to a police report, the two suspects were able to steal 21 iPhones and cash before fleeing the business. Smith said the suspects will likely try to sell the stolen phones. That's more than likely what they're going to try, but you have to keep in mind that those cell phones have serial numbers and can of course be tracked, the detective said. Smith said people should try to buy phones from reputable dealers and encouraged people buying phones from street vendors to check the serial number on the device before making a purchase. The detective said he is hopeful someone can identify the people responsible for the robbery. We know someone in the community knows who these individuals are, Smith said. This probably isn't the first time they've done something like this. We just want to identify them before they get the chance to do something like that again. Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and can receive a cash reward if they have information leading to an arrest. Community members can also submit crime tips through the P3 Tips app. Related: Man charged with armed robbery of smoke shop after Crime Stoppers story aired on WBTV View ongoing coverage here: Copyright 2024 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wbtv.com/2024/02/07/police-working-identify-duo-that-robbed-cricket-wireless-store-university-city-area/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos