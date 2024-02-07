Alabama football recruiting class 2024: Meet Kalen DeBoer signees





For the first time since 2006, Alabama football will have a signing day without Nick Saban. Instead, the new coach is Kalen DeBoer, who took over from Saban after Saban retired on January 10. While Alabama's 2024 football recruiting class will largely go down as the work of Saban and his staff, DeBoer also had to work to get as many of these signees and commitments as possible. There were a few who left (Julian Sayin, Jaheer Grimsley), but DeBoer managed to keep the group largely intact. As is the case in most years, Alabama signed a majority of its recruiting class during the early signing period in December. Still, the Crimson Tide is expected to add a few more players to the group during National Signing Day on Wednesday. Here's a look at who Alabama and DeBoer added on Wednesday, as well as the players the Crimson Tide signed during the early signing period. NICK SABAN MEMORIAL BOOK:Relive Nick Sabans' epic Alabama football career with our special book! Order here. KALEN DEBOER:Who is Kalen DeBoer? A collection of stories about Alabama's new football coach NICK SABAN STORIES:Epic Nick Saban stories, told by Alabama football players who would know if he retired Alabama football is recruiting signees on National Signing Day WR Ryan Williams Hometown/school: Saraland, Alabama/Saraland Vitals: 6-0, 165 pounds 247Sports Composite: Five stars; national ranking: No. 4; position ranking: no. 3 EDGE Noah Carter Hometown/School: Peoria, Arizona/Centennial Vitals: 6-4, 218 pounds 247Sports Composite: Four stars; national ranking: No. 108; position ranking: no. 9 LB Quinton Reese Hometown/school: Birmingham, Alabama/Ramsay Vitals: 6-0, 205 pounds 247Sports Composite: Three stars; national ranking: No. 822; position ranking: no. 71 Alabama football is recruiting December signees CB Jaylen Mbakwe Hometown/School: Pinson, Alabama/Clay-Chalkville Vitals: 5-11, 170 pounds 247Sports Composite: Five stars; national ranking: No. 12; position ranking: no. 2 DB Zavier Mincey Hometown/School: Dayton Beach, Florida/Mainland Vitals: 6-2, 187 pounds 247Sports Composite: Five stars; national ranking: No. 27; position ranking: no. 3 CB Zabien Brown Hometown/School: Santa Ana, California/Mater Dei Vitals: 6-0, 180 pounds 247Sports Composite: Five stars; national ranking: No. 30; position ranking: no. 4 TE Caleb Odom Hometown/School: Carrollton, Georgia/Carrollton Vitals: 6-5, 215 pounds 247Sports Composite: Four stars; national ranking: No. 53; position ranking: no. 2 IOL Casey Poe Hometown/school: Lindale, Texas/Lindale Vitals: 6-5, 290 pounds 247Sports Composite: Four stars; national ranking: No. 75; position ranking: no. 2 RB Kevin Riley Hometown/School: Northport, Alabama/Tuscaloosa County Vitals: 5-11, 195 pounds 247Sports Composite: Four stars; national ranking: 76; position ranking: no. 3 DL Jeremiah Beaman Hometown/school: Birmingham, Alabama/Parker Vitals: 6-4, 265 pounds 247Sports Composite: Four stars; national ranking: No. 80; position ranking: no. 13 S Peyton Woodyard Hometown/School: Bellflower, California/St. Johannes Bosco Vitals: 6-2, 188 pounds 247Sports Composite: Four stars; national ranking: No. 115; position ranking: no. 8 ATDaniel Hill Hometown/school: Meridian, Mississippi/Meridian Vitals: 6-0, 239 pounds 247Sports Composite: Four stars; national ranking: No. 150; position ranking: 14 EDGE Jayshawn Ross Hometown/school: Liberty, Missouri/Liberty North Vitals: 6-4, 220 pounds 247Sports Composite: Four stars; national ranking: No. 171; position ranking: no. 15 EDGE Sterling Dixon Hometown/School: Spanish Fort, Alabama/Spanish Fort Vitals: 6-3, 211 pounds 247Sports Composite: Four stars; national ranking: No. 200; position ranking: no. 18 W. Amari Jefferson Hometown/School: Chattanooga, Tennessee/Baylor School Vitals: 6-0, 200 pounds 247Sports Composite: Four stars; national ranking: No. 212; position ranking: no. 36 ATH Aeryn Hampton Hometown/school: Daingerfield, Texas/Daingerfield Vitals: 5-10, 175 pounds 247Sports Composite: Four stars; national ranking: 226; position ranking: no. 9 LB Cayden Jones Hometown/School: Arden, North Carolina/Christ School Vitals: 6-4, 210 pounds 247Sports Composite: Four stars; national ranking: No. 269; position ranking: no. 20 S Rydarrius Morgan Hometown/School: Phoenix City, Alabama/Central Vitals: 6-0, 175 pounds 247Sports Composite: Four stars; national ranking: No. 292; position ranking: no. 28 IOL Williams Sanders Hometown/school: Brookwood, Alabama/Brookwood Vitals: 6-3, 290 pounds 247Sports Composite: Four stars; national ranking: No. 309; position ranking: no. 22 WR Rico Scott Hometown/school: Harrisburg, Pennsylvania/Bishop McDevitt Vitals: 6-0, 185 pounds 247Sports Composite: Four stars; national ranking: No. 323; position ranking: no. 53 DL Steve Mboumoua Hometown/school: Quebec City, Canada/Notre Dame de Foy Vitals: 6-4, 260 pounds 247Sports Composite: Four stars; national ranking: No. 349; position ranking: no. 45 DL Isaiah Faga Hometown/School: Phoenix City, Alabama/Central Vitals: 6-2, 275 pounds 247Sports Composite: Three stars; national ranking: No. 503; position ranking: no. 60 LB Justin Okoronkwo Place of residence/school: Germany Vitals: 6-3, 215 pounds 247Sports Composite: Three stars; national ranking: No. 505; position ranking: no. 47 IOL Joseph Jonathan Hometown/school: Clearwater, Florida/Calvary Christian Vitals: 6-5, 294 pounds 247Sports Composite: Three stars; national ranking: No. 562; position ranking: no. 40 TE Jay Lindsey Hometown/School: Butler, Alabama/Patrician Academy Vitals: 6-5, 235 pounds 247Sports Composite: Three stars; national ranking: No. 810; position ranking: no. 43 S Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. Hometown/School: Gadsden, Alabama/Gadsden City Vitals: 6-0, 192 pounds 247Sports Composite: Three stars; national ranking: No. 846; position ranking: no. 89 Nick Kelly is the Alabama beat writer for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network, covering Alabama football and men's basketball. Reach him at [email protected] or follow him@_NickKellyon X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

