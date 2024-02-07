Sports
Alabama football recruiting class 2024: Meet Kalen DeBoer signees
For the first time since 2006, Alabama football will have a signing day without Nick Saban.
Instead, the new coach is Kalen DeBoer, who took over from Saban after Saban retired on January 10. While Alabama's 2024 football recruiting class will largely go down as the work of Saban and his staff, DeBoer also had to work to get as many of these signees and commitments as possible. There were a few who left (Julian Sayin, Jaheer Grimsley), but DeBoer managed to keep the group largely intact.
As is the case in most years, Alabama signed a majority of its recruiting class during the early signing period in December. Still, the Crimson Tide is expected to add a few more players to the group during National Signing Day on Wednesday.
Here's a look at who Alabama and DeBoer added on Wednesday, as well as the players the Crimson Tide signed during the early signing period.
Alabama football is recruiting signees on National Signing Day
WR Ryan Williams
Hometown/school: Saraland, Alabama/Saraland
Vitals: 6-0, 165 pounds
247Sports Composite: Five stars; national ranking: No. 4; position ranking: no. 3
EDGE Noah Carter
Hometown/School: Peoria, Arizona/Centennial
Vitals: 6-4, 218 pounds
247Sports Composite: Four stars; national ranking: No. 108; position ranking: no. 9
LB Quinton Reese
Hometown/school: Birmingham, Alabama/Ramsay
Vitals: 6-0, 205 pounds
247Sports Composite: Three stars; national ranking: No. 822; position ranking: no. 71
Alabama football is recruiting December signees
CB Jaylen Mbakwe
Hometown/School: Pinson, Alabama/Clay-Chalkville
Vitals: 5-11, 170 pounds
247Sports Composite: Five stars; national ranking: No. 12; position ranking: no. 2
DB Zavier Mincey
Hometown/School: Dayton Beach, Florida/Mainland
Vitals: 6-2, 187 pounds
247Sports Composite: Five stars; national ranking: No. 27; position ranking: no. 3
CB Zabien Brown
Hometown/School: Santa Ana, California/Mater Dei
Vitals: 6-0, 180 pounds
247Sports Composite: Five stars; national ranking: No. 30; position ranking: no. 4
TE Caleb Odom
Hometown/School: Carrollton, Georgia/Carrollton
Vitals: 6-5, 215 pounds
247Sports Composite: Four stars; national ranking: No. 53; position ranking: no. 2
IOL Casey Poe
Hometown/school: Lindale, Texas/Lindale
Vitals: 6-5, 290 pounds
247Sports Composite: Four stars; national ranking: No. 75; position ranking: no. 2
RB Kevin Riley
Hometown/School: Northport, Alabama/Tuscaloosa County
Vitals: 5-11, 195 pounds
247Sports Composite: Four stars; national ranking: 76; position ranking: no. 3
DL Jeremiah Beaman
Hometown/school: Birmingham, Alabama/Parker
Vitals: 6-4, 265 pounds
247Sports Composite: Four stars; national ranking: No. 80; position ranking: no. 13
S Peyton Woodyard
Hometown/School: Bellflower, California/St. Johannes Bosco
Vitals: 6-2, 188 pounds
247Sports Composite: Four stars; national ranking: No. 115; position ranking: no. 8
ATDaniel Hill
Hometown/school: Meridian, Mississippi/Meridian
Vitals: 6-0, 239 pounds
247Sports Composite: Four stars; national ranking: No. 150; position ranking: 14
EDGE Jayshawn Ross
Hometown/school: Liberty, Missouri/Liberty North
Vitals: 6-4, 220 pounds
247Sports Composite: Four stars; national ranking: No. 171; position ranking: no. 15
EDGE Sterling Dixon
Hometown/School: Spanish Fort, Alabama/Spanish Fort
Vitals: 6-3, 211 pounds
247Sports Composite: Four stars; national ranking: No. 200; position ranking: no. 18
W. Amari Jefferson
Hometown/School: Chattanooga, Tennessee/Baylor School
Vitals: 6-0, 200 pounds
247Sports Composite: Four stars; national ranking: No. 212; position ranking: no. 36
ATH Aeryn Hampton
Hometown/school: Daingerfield, Texas/Daingerfield
Vitals: 5-10, 175 pounds
247Sports Composite: Four stars; national ranking: 226; position ranking: no. 9
LB Cayden Jones
Hometown/School: Arden, North Carolina/Christ School
Vitals: 6-4, 210 pounds
247Sports Composite: Four stars; national ranking: No. 269; position ranking: no. 20
S Rydarrius Morgan
Hometown/School: Phoenix City, Alabama/Central
Vitals: 6-0, 175 pounds
247Sports Composite: Four stars; national ranking: No. 292; position ranking: no. 28
IOL Williams Sanders
Hometown/school: Brookwood, Alabama/Brookwood
Vitals: 6-3, 290 pounds
247Sports Composite: Four stars; national ranking: No. 309; position ranking: no. 22
WR Rico Scott
Hometown/school: Harrisburg, Pennsylvania/Bishop McDevitt
Vitals: 6-0, 185 pounds
247Sports Composite: Four stars; national ranking: No. 323; position ranking: no. 53
DL Steve Mboumoua
Hometown/school: Quebec City, Canada/Notre Dame de Foy
Vitals: 6-4, 260 pounds
247Sports Composite: Four stars; national ranking: No. 349; position ranking: no. 45
DL Isaiah Faga
Hometown/School: Phoenix City, Alabama/Central
Vitals: 6-2, 275 pounds
247Sports Composite: Three stars; national ranking: No. 503; position ranking: no. 60
LB Justin Okoronkwo
Place of residence/school: Germany
Vitals: 6-3, 215 pounds
247Sports Composite: Three stars; national ranking: No. 505; position ranking: no. 47
IOL Joseph Jonathan
Hometown/school: Clearwater, Florida/Calvary Christian
Vitals: 6-5, 294 pounds
247Sports Composite: Three stars; national ranking: No. 562; position ranking: no. 40
TE Jay Lindsey
Hometown/School: Butler, Alabama/Patrician Academy
Vitals: 6-5, 235 pounds
247Sports Composite: Three stars; national ranking: No. 810; position ranking: no. 43
S Dre Kirkpatrick Jr.
Hometown/School: Gadsden, Alabama/Gadsden City
Vitals: 6-0, 192 pounds
247Sports Composite: Three stars; national ranking: No. 846; position ranking: no. 89
