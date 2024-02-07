Viking Hockey returns home for Weekend Series





SIOUX FALLS, SD Augustana hockey (8-15-3) returns to Midco Arena for a Friday and Saturday series against CCHA opponent St. Thomas (13-12-1, 11-7 CCHA) in the inaugural season presented by First PREMIER Bank / PREMIER bank card. About the game Full action can be followed on GoAugie.com/Live and the GoAugie app, presented by The Original Pancake House. The app can be downloaded from the app store or Google Play. The Friday and Saturday series will take place at Midco Arena at 7:07 PM and 6:07 PM. Both games will be streamed on Midco Sports and FloHockey. The Tommys St. Thomas sits atop the CCHA standings with 34 points in just its third season as a Division I program. The Tommies are coming off a weekend split with Minnesota State, where St. Thomas dropped the Friday, Feb. 2 game by a score of 4-3 in overtime before walking away with a 4-2 victory on Saturday, Feb. 3. Lucas Wahlin leads the Tommies with 24 points via 10 goals and 14 assists in 26 games played. The sophomore forward played 149 games as a junior in the USHL and NAHL. Wahlin's last year in juniors was with the Lincoln Stars of the USHL during the 2021-2022 season, where he scored 31 goals and added 30 assists in 59 games. Tommies leading scorer Mack Byers is in his fourth season in the CCHA, suiting up for Northern Michigan during the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 seasons. After his sophomore year, he transferred to St. Thomas and was a key part of the Tommies lineup. The Vikings Augustana returns to Midco Arena after a weekend split against CCHA opponent Bemidji State. The Vikings dropped the Friday, February 2 match 5-0 before securing a 5-2 win on Saturday, February 3. Am Troubly , Lucas Mobley And Hunter Bischoff collected two points each in Saturday's victory. Ryan Naumovski is currently one point away from 100 career points. The fifth-year student leads the Vikings with 19 points with seven goals and 13 assists. Naumovski should be someone to watch when Augustana faces CCHA opponents. The fifth-year forward has four goals and eight assists for 12 points in 12 games against conference foes. Arnaud Vachon and Naumovski have been named Hobey Baker Memorial Award nominees, announced on Friday, January 26. The fifth-year duo is joined by 84 other student-athletes. One more thing The last time Augustana played at Midco Arena, goaltender Zak Roos scored the first goalkeeper point in program history on Mobley's goal on Friday, January 26. Rose moved the puck along the side wall and helped the Vikings break the puck out as it became the first Viking goal at Midco Arena. GoAugie.com

