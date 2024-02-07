



A row of around 20 Mancala game boards has been discovered in a Kenyan nature reserve, suggesting that local herders spent their days playing the popular strategy game thousands of years ago. The planks were found carved into a rock ledge, and while it is impossible to determine their age, researchers say the discovery transforms our understanding of ancient life in East Africa. People tend to view early life as brutal, nasty and short-sighted, explains Yale archaeologist Veronica Waweru in a rack. But perhaps life wasn't all about survival, she adds, referring to Mancala's apparent popularity at the time. Still played around the world, Mancala is a two-player strategy game in which participants try to capture as many of their opponent's pieces as possible. The oldest known game boards were found in a Neolithic dwelling in Jordan and have been dated to between 7,500 and 8,000 years ago. It is thought that the game was later introduced to East Africa by Arab traders, with Mancala boards from around 700 CE having been identified in Eritrea and Ethiopia. Waweru came across the row of gaming boards when he visited a site known for its prehistoric hand axes in the Lewa Wildlife Conservancy. Nearby, archaeologists had previously discovered an ancient burial complex consisting of 19 stone cairns. When Waweru noticed a row of shallow pits cut into the rock, he recognized that the indentations were deep enough to hold a handful of stones and were of a suitable shape and size for playing Mancala. It's a valley full of these game boards, like an old arcade, she says. Considering the erosion of some of the boards, I think people played these games there a long time ago, Waweru continues. However, because the rock into which the shelves are carved is about 400 million years old, it is not possible to say with certainty how long ago the wells were made. What is clear, however, is that some planks have been updated or re-excavated over time, indicating that they have been in use over a long period of time. Was a ritual going on there regularly for extended periods? Waweru thinks. Despite a lack of solid evidence about the identity of the ancient Mancala players, Waweru speculates that the gaming boards were probably used by herders in the distant past. Modern people in the region often play games like Mancala when they are herding, she notes. That's probably what they did here. The first pastoral societies appeared in the region about 5,000 years ago, so the planks could have been carved at any time since then. On the whole, the lives of these prehistoric pastoralists seem to have been quite pleasant, and there is evidence that when they were not gaming they enjoyed eating grilled meat. According to Waweru, marks on nearby rocks indicate they were used for sharpening metal blades. If they're there sharpening knives, they're probably partying and slaughtering and barbecuing, she said.

