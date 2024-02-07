College softball preview: top teams, major transfers and early predictions





Part





The 2024 college softball season is here, with opening day on Thursday. NCAA's Michelle Chester and DISoftball's Jenna Becerra and Amanda Lorenz discussed everything you need to know ahead of the season. The live conversation took place on Wednesday, February 7. The discussion featured the top four teams from the preseason, with reigning national champion Oklahoma leading the pack. The Sooners are looking to make history and become the first team in college softball history to earn a fourpeat, and with a star-studded roster, they will be tough to beat. Stanford, Florida State and Tennessee round out the season's top four runners. The trio then discussed big name transfers that are sure to have an immediate impact on the season. Most notable is former Sooner Jordy Bahl returning to Nebraska, where Huskers fans enthusiastically cheer her on. D1Softball's Jenna Becerra compared the “Jordy Bahl effect” to Caitlin Clark's impact on women's basketball. The conversation also touched on under-the-radar teams, way-too-early Player of the Year predictions, expected teams in the Women's College World Series and early-season matchups you don't want to miss. Tap here to watch the full conversation on YouTube or scroll back to the top of this page. Oklahoma, Tennessee softball leads Power 10 in preseason The softball season is quickly approaching opening day on Thursday, February 8, and the offseason magic has transformed some of these teams. NCAA Digital's Michelle Chester ranks her top 10 teams before the season starts. READ MORE 6 storylines to note ahead of the 2024 college softball season Opening day for college softball is Thursday, February 8. Here are the hottest topics to focus on this season. READ MORE 2024 NCAA Softball Brackets: Women's College World Series Scores, Schedule The 2024 DI Softball Championship begins with regional games on Thursday, May 16 or Friday, May 17. Here is the full tournament schedule. READ MORE

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ncaa.com/news/softball/article/2024-02-07/live-college-softball-season-preview-michella-chester-d1softball The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos