





Since the start of the McCullum-Stokes regime, England have embraced a fearless and aggressively attacking approach to the game, aptly dubbed 'Bazball'. This bold strategy has seen the team achieve victories in 15 of the 24 Tests, reviving Test interest. cricket among the fans. NEW DELHI: Renowned England fast bowling all-rounder Ian Botham has credited the revival of the crowds Testing cricket to the side Bazball style of the game, under the direction of the head coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes .Since the start of the McCullum-Stokes regime, England have embraced a fearless and aggressively attacking approach to the game, aptly dubbed 'Bazball'. This bold strategy has seen the team achieve victories in 15 of the 24 Tests, reviving Test interest. cricket among the fans. Despite setbacks such as their recent defeat in the second Test against India in Visakhapatnam where they succumbed by 106 runs, England's unwavering commitment to Bazbal made them fight bravely to the end. Speaking on SEN Radio, Botham highlighted the importance of making cricket entertaining to attract audiences back to the sport. “You are entertainers at the end of the day and if you want people to come to the games, you have to entertain,” he emphasized.

Botham emphasized that the era of slow cricket is behind us and spectators now demand an exciting brand of cricket characterized by dominance and flair.

Under the Bazball philosophy, England has witnessed a remarkable turnaround in Test cricket attendances, with stadiums often selling out on all five days, a phenomenon previously unheard of. Botham expressed optimism about the rejuvenated state of Test cricket, claiming the sport is healthier now than it has been in years.

Looking ahead to the ongoing Test series against India, where England are tied 1-1 with three matches to go, Botham praised the team's aggressive mentality and predicted that other countries would soon adopt a similar approach to playing Test cricket.

“I think it's been passed on (to other teams),” he noted. “Test cricket has become more impressive, which I think is important,” he added, highlighting Bazball's positive impact on the global landscape of the sport.

With the third Test kicking off in Rajkot on February 15, cricket enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting more captivating displays from England team's Bazball.

(With inputs from IANS)

