Sports
Ohio State, LSU lead winners and losers
Even Alabama isn't immune to the chaos coaching changes can cause in recruiting. In addition to several major departures in the transfer portal, the Crimson Tide lost one of the nation's top players, quarterback Julian Sayin, not long after former coach Nick Saban announced his retirement last month.
While the first signing day in December did most of the heavy lifting in recruiting in the Bowl Subdivision, the second signing period has become more notable for this game of musical chairs. In Sayin's case, the Crimson Tide's loss was Ohio State's gain, giving the Buckeyes yet another elite prospect to enter what should be a heated offseason competition to replace Kyle McCord.
Among the high-profile recruits still on the market heading into Wednesday was five-star athlete Terry Bussey, a verbal prospect out of Texas A&M who also considered Georgia and LSU. That Bussey kept his promise to the Aggies is a major coup for new coach Mike Elko.
Wednesday put a bow on the 2024 recruiting cycle. Here are the day's biggest winners and losers:
Winners
State of Ohio
Sayin is the second impressive prospect to join the Buckeyes' quarterback room, following December signee Air Noland. After landing five-star defensive lineman Eddrick Houston in the early going, Ohio State added a major spin in former Washington commitment Dominic Kirks. While the defensive line was a recruiting concern heading into December, the trio of Houston, Kirks and Eric Mensah is a solid group given where things stand before the initial signing date. Overall, the Buckeyes are on their way to another top-five class and one of the top two classes in the Big Ten. OSU has also struggled recruiting for the class of 2025 and recently added a second five-star cornerback to Alabama's current eight-member class, Na'eem Offord.
LSU
Adding Bussey would have been the icing on the cake for a class that isn't far behind Georgia and Alabama for the best in the SEC. The group includes a key addition on Wednesday: five-star defensive lineman and former Texas A&M standout Dominick McKinley, an in-state prospect who had offers from nearly every major player in the FBS. The class features 18 players from Louisiana, a notable increase from the 10 in-state prospects who signed with the Tigers in coach Brian Kelly's first full recruiting cycle. It's very tough on linemen, with six coming on offense and seven on defense.
Stanford
The Cardinal's group under coach Troy Taylor was buoyed by the late additions of offensive lineman Charlie Hoitink and linebacker Maxwell Richardson, two 2025 recruits who reclassified to join the class of 2024. The 25-person class, headlined by four-star quarterback Elijah Brown, illustrates the program's potential reach as members of the ACC: Stanford signed multiple players from six different states, led by five from California, as well as several recruits from Connecticut , Louisiana, New Jersey, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia and Wisconsin.
Alabama
The loss of Sayin is a tough but survivable blow given the depth in Alabama's quarterback room, led by returning starter and early Heisman Trophy favorite Jalen Milroe. While the losses have made headlines, the biggest is the rising safety of sophomore Caleb Downs, a superstar in the making who has transferred to Ohio State. You have to be impressed with the job new coach Kalen DeBoer has done to retain the vast majority of the signing class while adding two key recruits into the mix. One, edge rusher Noah Carter, was committed to DeBoer and Washington but transferred to the Tide last month. The second is five-star wide receiver Ryan Williams, one of the most decorated players in Alabama high school history and an easy choice to make waves as a true freshman in DeBoer's offensive scheme after being reclassified to the class from this year.
Texas A&M
Bussey has the athleticism to shine at wide receiver but is destined to play in the secondary for Elko, the college coach of two current standout defensive backs in the NFL, Jessie Bates and Kyle Hamilton. The Aggies suffered a huge recruiting loss in five-star Auburn signee Cam Coleman, the most notable of several releases at receiver. But A&M rallied Wednesday to sign Ashton Bethel-Roman, one of the best available skill players in the second signing period. Bethel-Roman signed with Arkansas in December but was released from his letter of intent after the Razorbacks fired former receivers coach Kenny Guiton.
Losers
Arizona
The Wildcats lost five commitments after former coach Jedd Fisch left to replace DeBoer in Washington. The highest rated loss was four-star athlete Rashawn Clark, who will likely join Fisch on the Huskies at this point. Add that to the 18 players who entered the transfer portal, many of whom also followed Fisch, and you have a roster that has changed dramatically in the wake of this year's coaching cycle. It's not all bad news: Arizona was able to retain four-star quarterback Demond Williams, allowing new coach Brent Brennan to develop a nice piece behind established starter Noah Fifita.
Washington
While Fisch has done a good job replenishing the Huskies' ranks, the loss of DeBoer to Alabama decimated a very strong roster of defensive linemen. In addition to losing Carter to the Tide, the Huskies also lost edge rushers Ratumana Bulabalavu and Jaxson Jones to Southern California and Oregon, respectively, while fast-rising prospect Keona Wilhite is expected to sign with Nebraska.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/ncaaf/2024/02/07/college-football-signing-day-winners-losers/72506738007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Nice & Sweet Bakery serves cinnamon rolls, cakes and tarts in Hollywood
- Ohio State, LSU lead winners and losers
- Medical text processing using the Healthcare Natural Language API
- Students bond over love for actor Jack Black
- Join Imran Amed and the professional BoF community during London Fashion Week
- Stock market today: Wall Street hits new milestone as S&P 500 approaches 5,000
- New AI patent study finds IBM leading Google and Microsoft in GenAI race
- Xi Jinping fires China's top markets regulator to end rout
- Kylie Minogue watches Harry Styles duet | Entertainment
- US Supreme Court to hear arguments to exclude Trump from 2024 ballot | Attack on the US Capitol
- Candlelight: the best of Bollywood and Tollywood on strings – NYC
- Ian Botham credits England's Bazball style for reviving Test cricket | Cricket news