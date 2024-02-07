Ohio State, LSU lead winners and losers

Even Alabama isn't immune to the chaos coaching changes can cause in recruiting. In addition to several major departures in the transfer portal, the Crimson Tide lost one of the nation's top players, quarterback Julian Sayin, not long after former coach Nick Saban announced his retirement last month.

While the first signing day in December did most of the heavy lifting in recruiting in the Bowl Subdivision, the second signing period has become more notable for this game of musical chairs. In Sayin's case, the Crimson Tide's loss was Ohio State's gain, giving the Buckeyes yet another elite prospect to enter what should be a heated offseason competition to replace Kyle McCord.

Among the high-profile recruits still on the market heading into Wednesday was five-star athlete Terry Bussey, a verbal prospect out of Texas A&M who also considered Georgia and LSU. That Bussey kept his promise to the Aggies is a major coup for new coach Mike Elko.

Wednesday put a bow on the 2024 recruiting cycle. Here are the day's biggest winners and losers:

Winners

State of Ohio

Sayin is the second impressive prospect to join the Buckeyes' quarterback room, following December signee Air Noland. After landing five-star defensive lineman Eddrick Houston in the early going, Ohio State added a major spin in former Washington commitment Dominic Kirks. While the defensive line was a recruiting concern heading into December, the trio of Houston, Kirks and Eric Mensah is a solid group given where things stand before the initial signing date. Overall, the Buckeyes are on their way to another top-five class and one of the top two classes in the Big Ten. OSU has also struggled recruiting for the class of 2025 and recently added a second five-star cornerback to Alabama's current eight-member class, Na'eem Offord.

LSU

Adding Bussey would have been the icing on the cake for a class that isn't far behind Georgia and Alabama for the best in the SEC. The group includes a key addition on Wednesday: five-star defensive lineman and former Texas A&M standout Dominick McKinley, an in-state prospect who had offers from nearly every major player in the FBS. The class features 18 players from Louisiana, a notable increase from the 10 in-state prospects who signed with the Tigers in coach Brian Kelly's first full recruiting cycle. It's very tough on linemen, with six coming on offense and seven on defense.

Stanford

The Cardinal's group under coach Troy Taylor was buoyed by the late additions of offensive lineman Charlie Hoitink and linebacker Maxwell Richardson, two 2025 recruits who reclassified to join the class of 2024. The 25-person class, headlined by four-star quarterback Elijah Brown, illustrates the program's potential reach as members of the ACC: Stanford signed multiple players from six different states, led by five from California, as well as several recruits from Connecticut , Louisiana, New Jersey, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia and Wisconsin.

Alabama

The loss of Sayin is a tough but survivable blow given the depth in Alabama's quarterback room, led by returning starter and early Heisman Trophy favorite Jalen Milroe. While the losses have made headlines, the biggest is the rising safety of sophomore Caleb Downs, a superstar in the making who has transferred to Ohio State. You have to be impressed with the job new coach Kalen DeBoer has done to retain the vast majority of the signing class while adding two key recruits into the mix. One, edge rusher Noah Carter, was committed to DeBoer and Washington but transferred to the Tide last month. The second is five-star wide receiver Ryan Williams, one of the most decorated players in Alabama high school history and an easy choice to make waves as a true freshman in DeBoer's offensive scheme after being reclassified to the class from this year.

Texas A&M

Bussey has the athleticism to shine at wide receiver but is destined to play in the secondary for Elko, the college coach of two current standout defensive backs in the NFL, Jessie Bates and Kyle Hamilton. The Aggies suffered a huge recruiting loss in five-star Auburn signee Cam Coleman, the most notable of several releases at receiver. But A&M rallied Wednesday to sign Ashton Bethel-Roman, one of the best available skill players in the second signing period. Bethel-Roman signed with Arkansas in December but was released from his letter of intent after the Razorbacks fired former receivers coach Kenny Guiton.

Losers

Arizona

The Wildcats lost five commitments after former coach Jedd Fisch left to replace DeBoer in Washington. The highest rated loss was four-star athlete Rashawn Clark, who will likely join Fisch on the Huskies at this point. Add that to the 18 players who entered the transfer portal, many of whom also followed Fisch, and you have a roster that has changed dramatically in the wake of this year's coaching cycle. It's not all bad news: Arizona was able to retain four-star quarterback Demond Williams, allowing new coach Brent Brennan to develop a nice piece behind established starter Noah Fifita.

Washington

While Fisch has done a good job replenishing the Huskies' ranks, the loss of DeBoer to Alabama decimated a very strong roster of defensive linemen. In addition to losing Carter to the Tide, the Huskies also lost edge rushers Ratumana Bulabalavu and Jaxson Jones to Southern California and Oregon, respectively, while fast-rising prospect Keona Wilhite is expected to sign with Nebraska.