Sports
Ranking of Vassar's table tennis tables – The Divers News
According to a recent survey of Vassar students, table tennis is the university's third most popular sport, behind ultimate frisbee and whooping. Although a recent intramural table tennis tournament was canceled due to a lack of registrations, overall participation in the sport is high, as is the use of table tennis balls for unspeakable, unrelated games that bring the sport into disrepute. Vassar offers a number of potential venues for table tennis, all of which have their pros and cons; without further ado, they are discussed here in depth and ranked from worst to best.
#5: Josselyn
The table in the Joss MPR would look more at home on the set of a zombie movie than hosting table tennis tables. It's warped and dilapidated, and the net sags so much that you can more or less roll the ball to the other side. On the one hand you feel part of history because Maria Mitchell probably played on this table too; on the other hand, it gives you a good idea of what it would be like to play table tennis in a bouncy castle. And don't forget that the ball semi-regularly ends up behind the machines or in the trash can. Ultimately, the Joss MPR table tennis table offers everyone a very negative experience and disturbing memories that you will surely carry with you until the day you die.
Pro: Lightweight paddles (because all the padding fell off. And most of the handle.)
downside: Everything
#4: Lathrop
It's possible that I'm being too harsh on the Lathrop table because I haven't played it in a very long time. This is partly because it has been broken for a while, reportedly after someone sat on it; I don't make a habit of going to Lathrop either. A big plus is that you can watch people play from the weird little balcony at the Lathrop MPR, but the table is kind of at an angle, which means you run the risk of hitting the wall like Wile E. Coyote while chasing a wide shot. If and when this happens, the people watching from the balcony may throw things at you and call you hurtful names such as wall boy and stupid stupid. Play at your own risk.
Pro: It's there
downside: Always broken
#3: Davison
The table in the Davison cellar does have a certain charm, which is mainly determined by the cellar itself. There's simply no reason why the basement of Davison House should be this beautiful, but against all odds it is, so we might as well enjoy it. It has a sort of eerie new-car feel that can be distracting during an intense table tennis match, but overall the swanky atmosphere enhances the playing experience. One definite disadvantage, however, is the net. The Davison table has a sturdy mesh as you would expect from an outdoor table, despite being completely and unmistakably indoors. This makes any ball-net contact completely untenable; even the lightest let is flung wildly across the swanky basement and pressed against the wall and the mounted stock photo-style photos of smiling student athletes before landing in your left eye. It's the only real downside to an otherwise very respectable table; Unfortunately, it is a debilitating phenomenon. Hard net? Difficult pass.
Pro: Chic location
downside: Horribly sturdy net
#2: Cushing
Now we were getting somewhere. The Cushing table tennis table, located in a relatively small room off the main MPR, is an eminently decent one. The paddles are intact and relatively plentiful, and the table itself is in good condition. The cozy Cushing atmosphere also adds a certain atmosphere to the proceedings. The wooden paneling and stained carpets give the table a pleasant atmosphere. However, it is not without its shortcomings: the net sags a bit and the two halves of the table can occasionally fall apart. Worst of all is the lighting. There is no overhead light and several of the floor lamps dotted around the room have no lampshades, meaning the room always feels both very dim and very bright. This wouldn't be such a big problem if we weren't so concerned about constantly keeping an eye on a 40-millimeter ball; However, we are, so the disorienting lighting sometimes causes problems.
Pro: House of friendship
downside: I can't see a damn thing
#1: No
It gives me no pleasure to report that the best table tennis table on campus, by a country mile, is in Noyes. I can't think of a single serious complaint about this table: it's relatively new, the netting is perky, and serviceable paddles are provided. The location is nice too. Being at the end of a strange corridor, the room is usually quiet and also well lit. There's even a view of Noyes Circle, if you're into that sort of thing. The only problem is that it's in Noyes, but if I put my biases aside, there's no denying it: the Noyes table reigns supreme.
Pro: Overall excellence
downside: In Noyes
|
Sources
2/ http://miscellanynews.org/2024/02/07/humor/ranking-vassars-table-tennis-tables/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Donald Trump gets 'bought' while defending Bud Light: critics
- Rishi Sunak is 'proud' to work with Boris Johnson – and refuses to rule out bringing him back
- State Attorney's Office Drops Charges in Tampering Case
- Ranking of Vassar's table tennis tables – The Divers News
- Chanel wins trademark lawsuit against what's happening around
- Two blasts killed 28 in Balochistan a day before voting
- Have airstrikes in Yemen reduced Houthi attacks? | BBC News
- PM Modi takes 2 special commanders jibe in Kharge, invokes Mamata Banerjee | Latest news India
- JavaScript – Why is my form returning a reference error: Google is undefined?
- Today's top news: Occupied Palestinian Territory, Sudan, Ukraine, Democratic Republic of Congo
- Increasing your weekly physical activity can reduce your risk
- Jokowi calls on Indonesians to vote in 2024 elections