Ranking of Vassar's table tennis tables – The Divers News

According to a recent survey of Vassar students, table tennis is the university's third most popular sport, behind ultimate frisbee and whooping. Although a recent intramural table tennis tournament was canceled due to a lack of registrations, overall participation in the sport is high, as is the use of table tennis balls for unspeakable, unrelated games that bring the sport into disrepute. Vassar offers a number of potential venues for table tennis, all of which have their pros and cons; without further ado, they are discussed here in depth and ranked from worst to best.

#5: Josselyn

The table in the Joss MPR would look more at home on the set of a zombie movie than hosting table tennis tables. It's warped and dilapidated, and the net sags so much that you can more or less roll the ball to the other side. On the one hand you feel part of history because Maria Mitchell probably played on this table too; on the other hand, it gives you a good idea of ​​what it would be like to play table tennis in a bouncy castle. And don't forget that the ball semi-regularly ends up behind the machines or in the trash can. Ultimately, the Joss MPR table tennis table offers everyone a very negative experience and disturbing memories that you will surely carry with you until the day you die.

Pro: Lightweight paddles (because all the padding fell off. And most of the handle.)

downside: Everything

#4: Lathrop

It's possible that I'm being too harsh on the Lathrop table because I haven't played it in a very long time. This is partly because it has been broken for a while, reportedly after someone sat on it; I don't make a habit of going to Lathrop either. A big plus is that you can watch people play from the weird little balcony at the Lathrop MPR, but the table is kind of at an angle, which means you run the risk of hitting the wall like Wile E. Coyote while chasing a wide shot. If and when this happens, the people watching from the balcony may throw things at you and call you hurtful names such as wall boy and stupid stupid. Play at your own risk.

Pro: It's there

downside: Always broken

#3: Davison

The table in the Davison cellar does have a certain charm, which is mainly determined by the cellar itself. There's simply no reason why the basement of Davison House should be this beautiful, but against all odds it is, so we might as well enjoy it. It has a sort of eerie new-car feel that can be distracting during an intense table tennis match, but overall the swanky atmosphere enhances the playing experience. One definite disadvantage, however, is the net. The Davison table has a sturdy mesh as you would expect from an outdoor table, despite being completely and unmistakably indoors. This makes any ball-net contact completely untenable; even the lightest let is flung wildly across the swanky basement and pressed against the wall and the mounted stock photo-style photos of smiling student athletes before landing in your left eye. It's the only real downside to an otherwise very respectable table; Unfortunately, it is a debilitating phenomenon. Hard net? Difficult pass.

Pro: Chic location

downside: Horribly sturdy net

Image courtesy of Oliver Stewart/The Miscellany News.

#2: Cushing

Now we were getting somewhere. The Cushing table tennis table, located in a relatively small room off the main MPR, is an eminently decent one. The paddles are intact and relatively plentiful, and the table itself is in good condition. The cozy Cushing atmosphere also adds a certain atmosphere to the proceedings. The wooden paneling and stained carpets give the table a pleasant atmosphere. However, it is not without its shortcomings: the net sags a bit and the two halves of the table can occasionally fall apart. Worst of all is the lighting. There is no overhead light and several of the floor lamps dotted around the room have no lampshades, meaning the room always feels both very dim and very bright. This wouldn't be such a big problem if we weren't so concerned about constantly keeping an eye on a 40-millimeter ball; However, we are, so the disorienting lighting sometimes causes problems.

Pro: House of friendship

downside: I can't see a damn thing

#1: No

It gives me no pleasure to report that the best table tennis table on campus, by a country mile, is in Noyes. I can't think of a single serious complaint about this table: it's relatively new, the netting is perky, and serviceable paddles are provided. The location is nice too. Being at the end of a strange corridor, the room is usually quiet and also well lit. There's even a view of Noyes Circle, if you're into that sort of thing. The only problem is that it's in Noyes, but if I put my biases aside, there's no denying it: the Noyes table reigns supreme.

Pro: Overall excellence

downside: In Noyes